Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $500,000

Where: 614 First Ave. W.

Price: $469,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,668

This historical home on a beautiful tree-lined street sits on an oversized lot with a fenced backyard, large deck and rear parking area for toys. Inside there is an enclosed front porch, large living room, fireplace and additional hobby area. The property also includes a two-level shop with a loft. NextHome Northwest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30046289

Where: 173 Empire Lp.

Price: $495,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,494

This beautifully maintained home in Empire Estates has a bright and functional floor plan with open concept living area and large windows. The kitchen features ample cabinet space, and the dining area opens to a back patio. Outside is a fully fence backyard, large patio, underground sprinklers and mature landscaping. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30050555

Columbia Falls

Where: 1108 Fourth Ave. W.

Price: $489,000

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,075

This home located across the street to Pinewood Park has fresh exterior and interior paint, all new electrical, and refinished hardwood floors. It also includes a completely remodeled kitchen with butcher block counters. Outside features a new hot tub, covered patio, and fully fenced backyard with raised gardens. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30050417

Lakeside

Where: 131 Parkview Ln.

Price: $499,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,796

This home tucked in the forested Tamarack Woods neighborhood in Lakeside has an open concept living area with vaulted ceilings. It includes a wrap-around deck, lots of storage and extra living space on the lower level. The property also features a large shed for your lawn and toy storage needs. RE/MAX of Bigfork

MLS Number: 30047962

