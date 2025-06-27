Protecting Our Way of Life

There’s something deeply grounding about watching the sun rise over Glacier National Park or standing at the quiet edge of Whitefish Lake as the morning mist lifts. For those of us who live here—and for the many who return year after year—these places are more than scenic backdrops. They shape our way of life, fuel our local economy, and connect us to something bigger than ourselves.

Whitefish is proud to be a gateway to wild public lands. Our ski resort operates on U.S. Forest Service land—a fact that ties our community directly to the stewardship of shared spaces. From the lifts of Whitefish Mountain Resort to the banks of the Flathead River, public lands provide the stage for our livelihoods, our traditions, and our adventures. And increasingly, they’re a place where people from across the political spectrum come together to protect what we all hold dear.

That’s why we’re grateful to Senator Steve Daines, Senator Tim Sheehy, and Congressman Ryan Zinke for working to remove a dangerous land sale provision from the version of the dangerous budget bill that passed the House. As blatant attempts to sell and privatize public lands have reappeared in the Senate version, we’re hopeful they stay strong and stop any attempt to privatize public lands across the country. Public lands belong to everyone, no matter who they voted for. And in moments like this, we’re reminded that caring for our public lands isn’t a partisan issue; it’s a Montana value.

While the sale of public land is still being negotiated in the Senate, the bill also includes sweeping provisions that could harm the landscapes we depend on. It would allow oil and gas development on public lands without local input and weaken the environmental safeguards that protect our watersheds and communities. Under this bill, treasured places like the Bob Marshall Wilderness could face increased industrial pressures that threaten their solitude and ecological health.

It also jeopardizes jobs and climate progress—progress that has benefited rural and conservative communities across the country. The bill proposes cutting more than $250 billion in clean energy incentives, many of which have brought jobs and investment to places just like ours. In fact, 85% of the clean energy investments supported by the Inflation Reduction Act have gone to Republican-led districts. That’s not political spin—it’s economic reality.

Public lands, clean air, and a stable climate are not optional. They’re essential. From our small businesses to our recreational opportunities, we rely on healthy landscapes to keep our community strong and our future resilient.

So again, we thank our elected leaders for protecting public lands in Montana from sale. Now, we urge them to take the next step: to reject a bill that puts short-term profits above long-term stewardship. Americans deserve policies that protect our way of life—not undermine it.

Explore Whitefish and Whitefish Mountain Resort are partners in supporting Protect Our Winters. Protect Our Winters has long brought together athletes, mountain towns, creatives, and outdoor enthusiasts to stand up for the places we play and the planet we depend on. That spirit is alive in Whitefish too—in the unity of a town, a ski resort on public lands, and a community that knows what’s worth protecting.

If you believe our public lands and outdoor heritage are bigger than politics, now’s the time to speak up. Join Protect Our Winters in sending a message to Congress: our future is on the line, and it’s time to protect it.

Nick Polumbus is the CEO of Whitefish Mountain Resort and Zak Anderson is the Executive Director of Explore Whitefish.