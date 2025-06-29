With Upcoming Debut Concert, Glacier Bank Park Looks for a Hit with Flathead Music Fans

Glacier Bank Park in Kalispell, home to the Pioneer Baseball League’s Glacier Range Riders, is preparing to host its first-ever concert next month.

The July 11 show will feature music from a trio of country musicians, with Tyler Rich headlining the show, and opening acts Scotty Hasting and Maggie Baugh. Closing out the evening will be a fireworks show to mark the occasion.

Leo Kelly, the general manager of business operations at Glacier Bank Park, said that once baseball, and its fans, started coming to the park back in 2022, conversations started to happen organically about how the scenic setting of the park could lend itself to events outside of Range Riders games. Lending some credence to that idea could be the accolades the park has already won in its brief history, including the 2023 fan vote for MLB Partner League Best Ballpark over at Ballpark Digest and 2023 Ballpark of the Year honors from BaseballParks.com.

Conversations about non-baseball events continued over the team’s first few seasons, but things didn’t take off running. Kelly said that more deliberate approach may have ultimately been for the best as the organization continued to hone its ability to host large-scale operations. The right opportunity finally presented itself this year to bring in Rich, Hasting, and Baugh.

“We really loved all three of their stories individually,” Kelly said. “And it kind of just clicked this time, and we wanted to pull the trigger on it. And figured, why not now.”

Baugh, a rising star in the country world, started out as a violinist at a young age, before delving into songwriting and taking on the guitar. Active on social media (her web bio boasts that her “Finish the Lick” TikTok series has amassed more than 40 million views), Baugh is coming off a recent stint touring with Keith Urban as a utility player. She’s been known to play the guitar, mandolin, piano, and can play the violin fiddle-style. In 2024 she performed on late night TV, at the CMT Awards and on the Today Show. Her second album, Entertainers Heart, is expected to release later this year.

A poster for the upcoming Glacier Bank Park debut concert. Photo courtesy Glacier Bank Park.

Hasting, who released his first song in 2023, draws heavily on his experiences as a combat veteran in Afghanistan where he was shot 10 times before being medevaced out of the country. A Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge recipient, and former U.S. Paralympic archery competitor, Hasting has made helping and honoring veterans a focus of his musical career.

Rich, who is originally from northern California, boasts three No. 1 hits on Sirius XM’s The Highway from his debut album “Two Thousand Miles,” including his single “The Difference,” which was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America and certified Platinum by Music Canada. He’s also collaborated with Marie-Mai, a bilingual singer from Montreal on the song “Thinkin’ We’re in Love.” His website bio also says he’s a regular at local animal shelters while on tour as part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness for pet adoption.

Kelly, the general manager at Glacier Bank Park, said that so far the support for the concert from Range Riders fans, season ticket holders and community members has been strong. Top-down, they’re hoping to offer a similar experience to attending a Range Riders game, but with a different main attraction. One wrinkle, though, is that fans will be able to purchase mixed beverages due to a catering partnership with Glacier Restaurant Group.

Otherwise, food and drink concessions will match up with what people might normally be able to purchase on game day. Speaking to some of the virtues of the park as a concert venue, Kelly noted the benefits of taking a show in at a brick-and-mortar facility with assigned seating, clean, private restrooms and security.

Nothing is on the calendar yet as far as future concerts at the park, but Kelly said they have had conversations with different organizations as they look ahead to event planning for 2026. Right now, though, the focus is on seeing the amphitheater use of the stadium in action, and making sure that people enjoy coming out not just for baseball, but for concerts and other types of events.

The July 11 concert starts at 7 p.m., with fireworks planned for 11 p.m. For more information, go to glacierbankpark.com.

[email protected]