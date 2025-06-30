Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Whitefish

Where: 250 Fox Farm Dr.

Price: $799,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,082

This charming home near downtown Whitefish has a versatile bonus room, making it a great fit for those needing extra space. The backyard features a wood privacy fence, native plants, cherry trees and low-maintenance landscaping. Enjoy views of Whitefish Mountain Resort from the back deck. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30052555

Columbia Falls

Where: 983 Lake Dr.

Price: $775,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,238

This Montana retreat is nestled on 5.3 wooded acres and borders Flathead National Forest land near Spoon Lake. The cabin features a covered front porch and an open layout that seamlessly connects the kitchen, living and dining area. Enjoy hiking, sledding and paddling just steps from the home. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30051473

Kalispell

Where: 140 Ali Lp.

Price: $799,900

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,360

This beautifully updated home in Westview Estate is designed for entertaining and has breathtaking mountain views. It features a warm, inviting living room on the main floor, while the lower has a private guest en-suite and second living room. Recent updates include fireplace finish and landscaping. Wildfell Realty Advisors

MLS Number: 30050875

Lakeside

Where: 298 Lone Wolf Tr.

Price: $795,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,642

Enjoy-end-of-the-road privacy at this mountain-top retreat that features unbelievable views of Flathead Lake and Glacier National Park. The 7.42-acre property includes a well-appointed home with a large deck, an oversized shop and mature landscaping. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30051220

