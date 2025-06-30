U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy Lists Private Peninsula on Flathead Lake for $10.25 Million

Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy has listed his family’s 7-acre property located on a private peninsula on Flathead Lake’s Bird Point for $10.25 million which includes the main house, two guest structures, a private dock, and tennis and pickleball courts on 2,400 feet of shoreline, according to a press release.

The Sheehy family decided to list the property “in light of the Senator’s focus in Washington,” according to the release.

Located at the southern tip of Flathead Lake in Polson Bay, the property includes the 4,925-square-foot, 5-bed, 4-bath main home; a 1,632 square-foot 3-bed, 2-bath guest house; and a recently renovated 1,320 square-foot bunkhouse.

In addition to the structures, the lot features fire pits, a new boat dock and expansive lawns viewing the Mission Mountains and can be accessed by boat.

According to the press release, “the property embodies a rare combination of privacy and exclusivity with accessibility, aligning with a generational shift in interest toward legacy-caliber waterfront holdings in Montana.”

U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy’s Flathead Lake estate, listed for $10.25 million. Courtesy image

U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy speaks at his “Save America Rally” in Kalispell on June 13, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Bozeman-based brokerage firm Connery & Co. has partnered with Flathead-based PureWest Real Estate to list the senator’s home.

“I grew up on Flathead Lake and have watched it evolve into one of the most sought-after lake destinations in the west,” said co-listing agent Sean Averill, an owner of PureWest Real Estate. “We’re seeing unprecedented interest in waterfront properties, but Bird Point stands apart. It’s the only fully private peninsula on the lake—no shared ownership, no outside traffic—just end-of-the-road seclusion with iconic Mission Mountain views. There’s nothing else like it.”

“There are only so many seats in the front row—and Bird Point is one of them,” said listing broker and founder of Connery & Co., Bryce Connery. “A private peninsula on iconic Flathead Lake represents a rare offering—especially at a time when Montana is experiencing unprecedented demand for premier properties. It’s exactly the kind of opportunity today’s high-end buyers are searching for. As Montana draws national attention and towns like Bozeman and Whitefish continue to define high-end mountain living, Flathead Lake is quickly emerging as the next great destination. This property feels like Lake Tahoe twenty years ago—before it was discovered.”

Sheehy’s primary residence is in Bozeman, where the former U.S. Navy SEAL founded Bridger Aerospace and its sister company, Ascent Vision Technologies. He also co-owns Little Belt Cattle Company and Yellowstone Cattle Feeders.

In November’s 2024 election for U.S. Senate, Sheehy defeated three-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, which featured record-setting spending by both sides.

U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy’s Flathead Lake estate is for $10.25 million. Courtesy image

[email protected]