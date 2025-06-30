The 2025 Housing Issue

The Flathead’s Frozen Real Estate Market Begins to Thaw

A rise in inventory is bringing some more flexibility to the housing market, but pricey homes and high mortgage rates continue to pose barriers for many buyers

By Maggie Dresser

As the nationwide housing market remains frozen, experts in the Flathead Valley say that northwest Montana is starting to thaw as inventory expands and prospective homebuyers grow tired of waiting for high mortgage rates to drop.

In a market where high home prices persist and mortgage rates hover around 6.8%, there is still little movement in Kalispell where the median sales price was $562,500 in May 2025, a value that has not significantly changed since last year.

Read the rest of the story here.

___________________________________________________________

___________________________________________________________

Flathead Lake properties in the Somers area on June 23, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Who Will Feel the Squeeze of Montana’s New Property Tax Code?

Those who own second homes or short-term rentals to be most impacted by projected tax hikes

By Mariah Thomas

Bill Leininger has seen the housing market go up and down over the course of his 30-year career as a Flathead County realtor.

Since 2020, it’s been up — way up.

Read the rest of the story here.

___________________________________________________________

___________________________________________________________

This Month’s Market Metrics

Gas Prices (June 27)

California (highest) – $4.50/gal | Mississippi(lowest) – $2.70/gal | Montana – $3.27/gal

Glacier Park International Airport Passenger Stats (May)

Departures 2025 33,414 | 2024 29,182 Arrivals 2025 37,207 | 2024 33,541

Unemployment Rates (May)

U.S. 4.2% | Montana 2.7% | Flathead County 2.8%

Flathead County Residential Sales (May)

2025 156 | 2024 140 | 2023 147 | 2022 179

___________________________________________________________

Financial Corner: Work Toward Your Own Financial Independence Day

Your first step is to define what financial independence signifies to you

We’re getting close to the Fourth of July, our national Independence Day. This celebration may get you thinking of the many freedoms you enjoy. But have you thought of what you might need to do to attain financial freedom?

Read the rest of the column here.