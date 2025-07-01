Skip to content

Week of June 22: Shadiness on Shady Lane

Sunday, June 22

9:27 a.m. A sleeping man was disrupting someone’s drive thru experience.

6:14 p.m. A shoplifter left in a black lifted getaway truck.

9:17 p.m. Someone looking to take the edge off was infuriated when a cashier would not sell him alcohol because of his underaged companion.

Monday, June 23

10:49 a.m. Church goers keep racing out of service every Sunday in Lakeside.

3:43 p.m. A woman was arguing with her grandson over who was the rightful owner of the television.

4:41 p.m. A shady guy wielding a large knife was walking on Shady Lane.

5:49 p.m. A protestor had information for law enforcement about the trucks that “rolled coal” during the public demonstration.

6:38 p.m. Somebody’s grandson was getting through some angst by smoking pot and drinking all the time.

9:35 p.m. A shirtless guy was heading to the Old Steel Bridge to enjoy a six-pack of beer by the river.

Tuesday, June 24

7:55 a.m. Drivers revving their engines did so deliberately to prevent people from sleeping.

11:03 a.m. A squirrel hunter accidently shot somebody’s window with a BB gun.

12:23 p.m. A bus had been in the neighbor’s yard since the 1990s.

2:16 p.m. Somebody had been blasting the garage stereo for 30 days straight on purpose to annoy the next-door neighbor, who flipped him the bird every time they saw each other.

2:42 p.m. A tall man with a “lean build” was enjoying an apple after a workout.

4:58 p.m. After a woman found an animal control notice on her door, she took the hint and got rid of her rooster.

6:47 p.m. Two Labradors who “didn’t seem to be vicious” were off leash on the Parkline Train.

7:31 p.m. Someone who was looking to do some cleaning was upset when the vacuum was stolen out of her vehicle.

9:44 p.m. A Super 1 employee tried to retrieve a stolen beer from a drunk, shoeless guy who threw the beverage into the air in the parking lot before peeing on the grocery store’s doors.

9:59 p.m. A bunch of trucks kept doing burnouts in the parking lot.

11:32 p.m. Two guys wearing hats made a caller “feel weird.”

11:58 p.m. Somebody was concerned about their friend who was on a date with an stranger.

7:26 a.m. A woman was “very upset” about the construction that started outside her window at 6 a.m.

