Declaring Independence

For more years than I’m aware of, a group of my friends, many of whom are relatives, would gather along the northern shore of Lake Huron on the Fourth of July and recite the Declaration of Independence. The task was divvied among at least 15 people, each of whom would raise their voices against the rolling waves of the lake and read a section of America’s founding document. Many communities and individuals across the nation take part in a similar tradition, and it’s one that takes on particular relevance this year, 249 years after the Continental Congress, representing the 13 American colonies, severed their allegiance to the British Crown. This year, there are many political pressures threatening to dismantle the uniquely American mantle of democracy. From the brute impulse of authoritarian rule to multiple violations of constitutional rights to the shortsighted and misguided attempt at eradicating critical federal governmental services, these current types of “abuses and usurpations” the authors of the Declaration of Independence identified in its breaking with England are warning signs. America’s founding democracy was a bold, powerful, and a hopeful (albeit imperfect, and not at all equal) attempt at creating a nation not ruled by kings or divine right. This declaration shook the world, and we continue to shock the world.

Democracy is an all-hands on deck work in progress, ever evolving and hopefully improving form of government. In America, we continue to have reckonings with our past where we haven’t been equal or kind or even humane. These hard realizations about colonization and slavery don’t make any of us less patriotic or committed to our country. In fact, acknowledging our mistakes, many of them morally reprehensible, makes us a stronger nation. We move toward a more perfect union and we understand that we are a country founded by immigrants. I don’t write these statements lightly but also raise my hackles when I’m accused of not loving my country when I talk about our crimes against Indians and enslaving African Americans. Unlike many nations around the world, both throughout history and currently, we’re a nation that enshrines a free press and free speech, allowing for dissent and critique. When we bow to leaders whose fragile egos are placated by unwavering support and fealty or when the extreme wealthy can buy political favor, our nearly 250-year-old independence is threatened. Just because we declared it, doesn’t make it immune to threats, domestic or foreign.

A few years ago, floating along the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon, a few people, at least 10 years younger than me, asked if I was proud to be an American. I couldn’t have imagined a better classroom for my impromptu patriotic lecture than one of the most impressive examples of our nation: a national park, belonging to all of us, no matter the color of our skin, sexual orientation, gender, religion, or even preference for all-beef or pork hot dogs. Oh god, yes, I explained that my heart broke for this country for many of its crushing failings, but I still love a country that values public land, protects free speech, and holds true to its democratic form of government. I love that we are innovators and astronauts and vaccine makers and Hollywood filmmakers, Detroit car builders, blues and jazz players. Home to Wilt Chamberlin and Michael Jordan, the Wright Brothers, baseball diamonds, Harriet Tubman and Amelia Earhart, Molly Pitcher and Sacajewea, and powwow dances, rodeos, fish fries, bake sales, and lemonade stands. Oh, we have killed black men and sent legal immigrants to foreign prisoners and sent soldiers to wars where weapons of mass destruction do not exist. We liberated concentration camps and watched the Twin Towers fall, and we rise or take a knee when the National Anthem is played in a packed stadium.

Before the fireworks explode in the sky, I’ll spend some time reading the Declaration of Independence aloud. I won’t be with my usual group this year for the holiday, but I think this is the year that we all consider redeclaring ourselves to these sacred founding documents, a mutual pledge for unalienable rights, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.