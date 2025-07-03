Montana Wildfire Risk Climbs Ahead of July Fourth Weekend

A plume of smoke rose over Truman Creek west of Kalispell last weekend as fire tore through 5.5 acres of dense forest above Browns Meadow Road.

Crews responded with both aerial and ground support, and the fire was fully contained by Sunday. But with hot temperatures and no significant rain in the forecast, local land management agencies are urging extra caution with fireworks to keep future flames at bay this Independence Day weekend.

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) is one of several groups that issued a warning this weekend. The fire safety PSAs are underscored by the DNRC’s Summer 2025 Drought Outlook Report, which shows that wildfire risk is heightened as Montana enters a fifth consecutive summer of abnormal dryness and drought.

The report states that about 59% of the state is currently in moderate to extreme drought. It notes that abnormally dry (D0) to severe (D2) drought conditions have taken hold across western and north-central Montana — including Flathead and Glacier counties.

This year stood out from historical trends, which show that May and June are typically among Montana’s wettest months. According to the report, both months were warmer and drier than normal, with western Montana receiving just 25%-50% of its average precipitation.

The heat hit the mountains hard, with above-average temperatures accelerating snowmelt at higher elevations. Snowpack in the northwest corner of the state, including in the Two Medicine and Marias basins, disappeared even faster this year than during 2024’s record-low season.

These conditions have fast-tracked the arrival of “significant fire potential” across the Northern Rockies, according to the report. Heading into the holiday weekend, fireworks continue to be the top concern.

Fire managers with the DNRC issued an additional warning this week, urging people to light fireworks only on concrete or asphalt — never near forested areas. They also stressed the importance of soaking spent fireworks in water and ensuring they’re cool to the touch before disposal.

“While we can’t control the weather, we can control our actions,” DNRC acting fire protection bureau chief Cory Calnan said. “It only takes one spark to start the next wildfire.”

The DNRC fire managers also urged the public to check local restrictions, explaining that many state and federal lands prohibit fireworks.

As with all National Forest System units, the Kootenai National Forest near Libby is among the federal public lands where fireworks are prohibited. In a reminder issued this week, the Forest Service noted that nine out of 10 wildfires are human-caused and instructed visitors to leave their fireworks at home. Campers are also encouraged to build fires only in established pits away from tents, vehicles, and dry vegetation.

The DNRC report also notes isolated pockets of extreme (D3) conditions across Montana. Among the hardest hit areas is the Blackfeet Reservation, where the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council declared a state of emergency due to D3 drought conditions in June.

In response to the drought, the Blackfeet Fire Rescue shared a safety message on Facebook, reminding the community that “even small, legal fireworks can start large fires.” The post includes practical tips to reduce risk, encouraging users to light fireworks one at a time and to keep a bucket of water nearby.

The risk won’t end with the Fourth of July, as the report warns that “the probability for improved conditions in the next month is waning.” With continued heat and dryness expected through summer and into early fall, officials say that fire season could easily stretch into September.

