Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $575,000

Kalispell

Where: 133 Trailridge Rd.

Price: $575,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,614

This ranch-style home sits on a 0.52-acre lot and has a double attached garage with a shop. It features a spacious living room, gas fireplace, and plenty of counter space and cabinets in the kitchen. Outside is a fully fenced backyard and spacious deck with a pergola, creating an ideal space for relaxing and entertaining. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30053023

Columbia Falls

Where: 5 Darlene Rd.

Price: $579,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,936

This property combines convenience with natural beauty and features stunning views of Glacier National Park. The home has a spacious and functional layout with large windows providing abundant natural light. Outside is a beautifully maintained yard – perfect for gardening, play, or relaxing. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30050347

Marion

Where: 108 Wright Way

Price: $585,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,812

This home sits on 2.9 scenic acres and features vaulted ceilings, a spacious kitchen and a dedicated office space. The large detached hangar offers flexible use as a shop, multi-car garage, or storage. Outside are front and back decks, mature trees and wide-open space for relaxing or entertaining. Montana Brokers, Inc.

MLS Number: 30051260

Whitefish

Where: 803 Waverly Pl.

Price: $575,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,312

This inviting home in a prime location features a thoughtfully designed layout with an open living area and plenty of windows. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining and living spaces, making it perfect for entertaining. Recent updates include a new furnace, dishwasher and ceiling fans. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30046482

