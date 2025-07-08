Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Fourth of July Weekend: Fireworks Intimidation

Thursday, July 3

12:58 p.m. A woman was prepared to defend herself with knives and a baseball bat when a draft slammed a door shut.

5:19 p.m. A guy was practicing axe throwing on the Parkline Trail.

7:46 p.m. A drunk guy with one shoe and a black eye announced he was going to get liquored up and go to the lake.

7:49 p.m.  Dad was drunk again and mom was cussing at people.

9:58 p.m. Fireworks.

10:01 p.m. A herd of cattle was exploring Columbia Falls.

10:16 p.m. Fireworks “of the sparkler nature” ignited a bush on fire.

10:22 p.m. Fireworks were shooting at someone’s apartment window.

10:46 p.m. A group of kids committed a drive-by targeting a fireworks stand, using fireworks as the weapon.

10:52 p.m. Fireworks were “disturbing the peace.”

11:00 p.m. A white Mustang was spinning brodies in the Target parking lot.

11:28 p.m. Fireworks.

Friday, July 4

1:19 a.m. A gang of kids committed grand theft shopping cart.

7:19 p.m. A Hungry Horse resident was dissatisfied that fireworks were legal in the county.

10:25 p.m. A box of fireworks was on fire.

11:13 p.m. A human was shooting fireworks at other humans in Hungry Horse.

Saturday, July 5

12:27 p.m. A pet owner told a resident with the “wolf dog” to “pick a different neighborhood to live in.”

1:55 p.m. A resident had enough of the neighbor dogs getting into the trash.

6:52 p.m. Someone was shooting off fireworks to “intimidate the neighbors.”

