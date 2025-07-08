Fourth of July Weekend: Fireworks Intimidation

Thursday, July 3
12:58 p.m. A woman was prepared to defend herself with knives and a baseball bat when a draft slammed a door shut.
5:19 p.m. A guy was practicing axe throwing on the Parkline Trail.
7:46 p.m. A drunk guy with one shoe and a black eye announced he was going to get liquored up and go to the lake.
7:49 p.m. Dad was drunk again and mom was cussing at people.
9:58 p.m. Fireworks.
10:01 p.m. A herd of cattle was exploring Columbia Falls.
10:16 p.m. Fireworks “of the sparkler nature” ignited a bush on fire.
10:22 p.m. Fireworks were shooting at someone’s apartment window.
10:46 p.m. A group of kids committed a drive-by targeting a fireworks stand, using fireworks as the weapon.
10:52 p.m. Fireworks were “disturbing the peace.”
11:00 p.m. A white Mustang was spinning brodies in the Target parking lot.
11:28 p.m. Fireworks.
Friday, July 4
1:19 a.m. A gang of kids committed grand theft shopping cart.
7:19 p.m. A Hungry Horse resident was dissatisfied that fireworks were legal in the county.
10:25 p.m. A box of fireworks was on fire.
11:13 p.m. A human was shooting fireworks at other humans in Hungry Horse.
Saturday, July 5
12:27 p.m. A pet owner told a resident with the “wolf dog” to “pick a different neighborhood to live in.”
1:55 p.m. A resident had enough of the neighbor dogs getting into the trash.
6:52 p.m. Someone was shooting off fireworks to “intimidate the neighbors.”