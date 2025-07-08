On July 3rd, I – and likely many Beacon readers – received an email from the Social Security Administration with the subject line “Social Security Applauds Passage of Legislation Providing Historic Tax Relief for Seniors.” It celebrates the passage of the One Big, Beautiful Bill as a “landmark piece of legislation” that “delivers long-awaited tax relief to millions of older Americans,” and promises that “nearly 90% of Social Security beneficiaries will no longer pay federal income taxes on their benefits.” It calls the change “a historic step forward for America’s seniors.”



Historically, SSA communications have been strictly factual – focused on benefit updates, cost-of-living adjustments, and procedural details – without marketing slogans or sweeping promises. Social Security’s mission regarding communications is to provide clear, unbiased information about policy changes, not broad claims that obscure important details. Phrases like “no longer pay federal income taxes” omit critical facts about income thresholds, phase-out rules, and the deduction’s temporary duration (2026–2028), all of which determine who actually benefits by how much and for how long.



When an institution entrusted with our retirement security borrows marketing tactics instead of plain-spoken facts, it risks eroding the confidence of seniors and taxpayers alike. We deserve precise explanations: how the deduction works, when it takes effect, how long it lasts, and exactly whom it impacts – free from promotional language. If messaging from our trusted institutions shifts with each new administration, public trust in government will only further decline.



I urge our elected representatives and oversight bodies to ensure Social Security communications, as well as communications from our other trusted institutions remain strictly informational. Upholding the impartial integrity of government messaging is essential to maintaining public trust and helping all of us make informed decisions about our retirement security.

Henry Stewart

Bigfork