Three Hikers Rescued After Fall into Gorge Near Avalanche Lake Trail

First responders rescued three hikers who fell into a gorge off the Avalanche Lake Trail in Glacier National Park over the weekend.

Park rangers responded to multiple satellite SOS signals around 7 p.m. on Sunday, after two hikers had reportedly swept through the gorge and another was trapped in it.

The group, visiting from Florida, was posing for a photo on the rocks above Avalanche Creek when one person slipped and fell into the water. The other two fell in while trying to help.

First responders arrived at the scene to find two of the hikers responsive after bystanders performed CPR and successfully resuscitated them. A technical rescue team was able to retrieve the third visitor trapped in the gorge.

All three individuals were treated at Logan Health in Kalispell and are now in stable condition.

In response to the incident, Glacier National Park officials issued a safety reminder, noting that drowning is the leading cause of death in the park.

“Swift, cold glacial streams and rivers, slick rocks or slippery logs all present dangers,” Glacier officials wrote. “Never walk, play, or climb on slippery rocks and logs, especially around waterfalls.”

A visitor from India died after falling in Avalanche Creek in 2025.