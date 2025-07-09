Montana Voters, Not Party Bosses, Should Choose Our Leaders

“[Political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.” – George Washington’s Farewell Address, September 17, 1796

At the Montana Republican Convention last month, the Montana Freedom Caucus led the effort to silence the voices of over 180,000 Montanans by removing nine duly elected Montana State Senators. Roughly 140 of the 241 delegates ignored the bylaws to overrule the Chair of the State Party, then Don Kaltschmidt, to purge public servants who refused to bow to party litmus tests.

They didn’t stop there. Delegates then elected a new State Party Chair who pledged to impose loyalty oaths, review local county central committee minutes to ensure purity, and centralize candidate vetting. Under the new regime, local candidate vetting is to be accomplished by State Party Bosses rather than left to voters.

Even more concerning, the new Chair has openly acknowledged he’s retired to Florida spending more time there than here living among Montanans and listening to voters. That should alarm every citizen who believes representation starts with presence and accountability – not long-distance dictates from out of state.

The Montana GOP party platform now being enforced has been gerrymandered to reflect the ideological priorities of a narrow faction, and it diverges significantly from the national Republican platform just ratified at President Trump’s convention. While the national party works to broaden its base and focus on real economic issues, Montana’s Republican party leadership demands purity tests, centralizes control, and punishes its own.

This is not conservatism. It’s authoritarianism dressed up as grassroots activism. The Montana Freedom Caucus claims to champion the will of the people, but their actions show deep distrust of democracy.

I’ve taken one oath again and again in my life – to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. I first swore that oath at age 17 as a cadet at West Point. I reaffirmed it throughout my 20-year Army career, including multiple combat tours. Just weeks ago, I had the privilege of administering that same oath to my son as he graduated from West Point and commissioned into the U.S. Army.

That oath – not allegiance to a party – guides my public service.

The Montana Constitution is clear, “Members of the legislature and all executive, ministerial and judicial officers, shall take and subscribe the following oath or affirmation, before they enter upon the duties of their offices: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, protect and defend the constitution of the United States, and the constitution of the state of Montana, and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity (so help me God).” No other oath, declaration, or test shall be required as a qualification for any office or public trust.”

Imposing party loyalty pledges or purity tests isn’t just wrong – it’s unconstitutional.

We must reject any approach that puts party loyalty above public interest. Political parties have a role to play, but it’s the voters — not party insiders — who should decide who represents them. That’s how a Republic works. That’s how Montana works.

I remain committed to serving House District 55 and the people who sent me to Helena – not unelected party bosses or party operatives living in Florida. Please reach out anytime. It is an honor to serve you, and I’ll always put your voice before any party line.

Brad Barker is a Republican state representative from Red Lodge.