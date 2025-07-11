Climber Dies on Mount Gould in Glacier National Park

A 42-year-old Utah man fell to his death Wednesday while descending a steep, off-trail climbing route on the west face of Mount Gould, a prominent peak along the Garden Wall in Glacier National Park, according to a Friday news release from park officials.

Officials identified the deceased climber as Brian Astle, of Provo, Utah.

At approximately 5:54 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9, Glacier National Park dispatch received a report of an individual who had fallen from Mount Gould above the Highline Trail. Park rangers worked with ALERT helicopter and Two Bear Air to locate Astle. The helicopter crews were unable to safely recover the body until Thursday morning.

On Thursday, July 10, at approximately 10 a.m., Two Bear Air recovered and transported Astle to the Apgar Horse Corral. His body was then transferred to the Flathead County Coroner.

Park officials declined to provide additional information on Friday, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Mount Gould as viewed from the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park on Sept. 9, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Mount Gould stands at 9,557 feet, making it the highest point along the Garden Wall in Glacier National Park. It is located about three miles from Logan Pass along the Continental Divide.

“Glacier National Park officials would like to thank ALERT, Two Bear Air, and Flathead County Sherriff’s Office for their support,” according to the park’s Friday news release. “The park extends their deepest condolences to the family and asks the public to respect the family’s privacy.”

