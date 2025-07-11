The Need for a Whitefish Fire District

The Whitefish Fire Service Area (WFSA) is seeking to become a fire district.

Why form a district? Our residents have made it clear that they want a 24-7 response and want us to continue with contracted services with Whitefish City Fire. We also know we need additional firefighters and stations in our area. Currently, Whitefish has about six firefighters to cover our incredibly large area.

A fire district provides a fairer method of revenue based on property value, rather than the same flat rate fee that all homes pay now. The residents of the WFSA will need to decide what they want their fire district to look like. In the months ahead, residents will have a chance to voice their opinions at several public venues that will seek their feedback.

As a fire service area, our rate is currently established by the Flathead County Commission. By establishing a fire district, residents will have a say on rates by voting on any proposed requests.

Are you in our area? The WFSA is 75 square miles surrounding the the City of Whitefish. If you have a Whitefish zip code, and aren’t in the city limits, you’re probably in the WFSA. Signing the petition enables us to move forward in planning and delivery of critically needed infrastructure. Our growing area of 75 square miles is paying one of the lowest rates to emergency services. It’s time to move forward and give our firefighters the resources they need to be successful on your worst day.

Gathering signatures is the first step forward. We hope you will help us with the petition process and District planning in the months ahead. We have had incredible support since our launch, and we want to thank everyone that has signed up so far. Signing the petition is easy. You can download a copy at whitefishfireservicearea.org. Print off the petition, sign in ink and mail it in. You can also contact us at the same web address, and we can meet with your HOA or community meeting.

DC Haas, executive director

Whitefish Fire Service Area