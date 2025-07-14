Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Kalispell

Where: 115 Stryker Peak Tr.

Price: $630,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,657

This lovely home sits on a large corner lot and features a bright and open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island. Outside is a covered patio, fenced backyard, fire pit and underground sprinklers. Conveniently located in Silverbrook Estates. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30038996

Whitefish

Where: 343 Deer Tr.

Price: $650,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,882

This thoughtfully updated home sits on a quiet 0.49-acre lot with mature trees, expansive views, and a fully landscaped yard with underground sprinklers. It has an open-concept kitchen and a bonus room that could be transformed into an additional bedroom. Located just steps away from scenic state land. Rise Realty Montana

MLS Number: 30051274

Lakeside

Where: 1424 Bierney Creek Rd.

Price: $650,000

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,326

This well-maintained home is nestled on a sprawling lot spanning 5 acres. The property has a storage shed, eight-person hot tub, covered deck, fruit trees, chicken coop and peekaboo views of Flathead Lake. This is an ideal mountain getaway just 3 miles from the lake. Ideal Real Estate

MLS Number: 30035384

Columbia Falls

Where: 100 Bench Run

Price: $649,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,636

This beautifully designed mountain modern home sits on nearly a half-acre. It has a light-filled open floor plan perfect for entertaining and features vaulted ceilings, oversized windows and premium powered window blinds. The property has underground sprinklers and endless opportunities for gardening and recreation. RE/MAX River View

MLS Number: 30051499

