Flathead County Finalizes Agreement with Department of Corrections for Prerelease Center

The Montana Department of Corrections (MDOC) is moving forward with the development of a 90-bed prerelease center for male offenders after the agency at the Flathead County commissioners Tuesday approved a formal Interlocal Agreement, according to a press release.

After a lawsuit settlement earlier this spring, the Board of Adjustment required a Memorandum of Agreement to be met with the MDOC, but Flathead County opted to pursue an Interlocal Agreement.

Under the Interlocal Agreement, specific performance metrics including recidivism rates, placement outcomes and community impact data must be collected to track the success of the program. Regular updates also must be provided to the county, allowing for ongoing oversight and ensuring transparency for the public, according to the release.

The agreement passed in a 2-1 vote, with commissioners Randy Brodehl and Brad Abel in support while Commissioner Pam Holmquist was in opposition.

“The Department of Corrections didn’t have to, but they came to the table and negotiated with us. We secured some critical concessions that matter deeply to our community,” Brodehl said.

Holmquist opposed the prerelease center from the start of the public process last year, citing negative feedback from the neighbors of the location at the Greenwood Village Inn and Suites in Evergreen.

“I appreciate everyone’s work on this,” Holmquist said. “The DOC did step up with an Interlocal instead of an MOA. But while I think this is a great thing, I still believe this is the wrong location for this facility. I hope they prove me wrong and live up to the terms of this Interlocal.”

County commissioners approved the permit’s consideration of adoption in a 2-1 vote last fall with Holmquist in opposition; however, the Board of Adjustment denied the permit. Board members cited inadequate access to the facility, a negative economic impact to neighbors while adding more pressure on the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

At the end of 2024, the MDOC filed a lawsuit in district court against Flathead County for the denial, arguing the Board of Adjustment abused its discretion, resorted to “speculation lacking in facts and foundation,” and violating zoning regulations when it denied the permit, according to the complaint.

The Board of Adjustment and the MDOC in April reached an agreement that the two agencies would establish a memorandum of understanding “to work cooperatively with one another to promote awareness of the reintroduction of offenders back into the community.”

The Interlocal Agreement brings the MDOC one step closer in developing a prerelease center in Flathead County, a location where officials say such a facility is desperately needed.

In 2009, a prerelease center was proposed in Flathead County but never materialized after widespread opposition. In 2023, the Montana Legislature set aside $7.1 million for a prerelease center in northwest Montana and MDOC officials have been searching for a location since last year.

According to MDOC officials, Flathead County offenders, which account for 14.4% of the Montana State Prison population, are currently sent to other statewide prerelease centers far from their homes, which creates barriers when they return to the Flathead.

Prerelease centers are designed to transition offenders back into the community through a six-month program that requires participants work full time and receive appropriate treatments under intensive supervision.

