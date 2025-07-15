Wyoming Man Missing After Boat Capsized on Flathead Lake

Officials are searching for a 58-year-old Wyoming man whose boat capsized Tuesday morning near the end of Rocky Point on Flathead Lake, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office press release.

James Ventura Dominguez was with two other people, who were both hypothermic and rescued by other boaters before being transported by ambulance, when their boat flipped.

Dominguez was last seen wearing a blue hoodie over a gray T-shirt, gray shorts and sandals.

High winds and rough water have prevented further boat rescues at this time, but search and rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate Dominguez.