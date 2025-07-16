The Event at Rebecca Farm Draws Equestrians from Coast to Coast

More than 600 horses and riders are heading to Kalispell this week, transforming the serene pastures of Rebecca Farm into the site of the largest equestrian triathlon in the West.

The Event at Rebecca Farm, which runs July 16 through July 20, draws in Olympic level equestrians from across the country. This year brings new course challenges to the same blend of competition and community that has defined the Event for more than two decades.

Modeled after 19th-century military cavalry tests, “eventing” is a sport that unfolds in three demanding phases.

It begins with a test of connection and control known as dressage. Next comes cross-country, a gallop across 640 acres featuring mountain views, with fences to clear and water to splash through. Finally, show jumping challenges competitors to navigate a tight course of high obstacles, racing the clock to finish clean.

“You’ve got people who can bike, people who can run, and people who can swim, but how many can do all three?” organizer Sarah Broussard said. “It’s the same with these horses. They’re some of the bravest and boldest with strong minds and hearts.”

Returning competitors get a fresh twist this year. For the first time in 12 years, The Event is working with a new course designer, who brings a unique vision to the same land that riders gallop across each year. And this can come with added challenges.

Among the most notable changes is the addition of “a proper bank,” as Broussard put it. Riders will have to guide their horses down a six-foot drop as part of the cross-country course.

“You’re going to need to be a bold rider on a bold horse to be successful on this course,” she added.

A cross country competitor runs through a water feature at The Event at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell on July 20, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Broussard has been part of the Event since the beginning, when her mother, Rebecca Broussard, founded it 23 years ago with the goal of offering the first “world class” eventing competition in the West.

At the time, it had yet to earn the “Wonderland of the West” reputation it now holds among equestrians, drawing just over 200 competitors in its first year. But getting riders to travel thousands of miles was not always easy.

“I begged and cajoled and bargained with people,” Broussard said. “I kept saying ‘Dude, you’re going to love it. Just get up here,’ over and over again, and eventually people started to trickle in.”

Broussard makes sure the journey is worth it. Horses receive two bags of shavings instead of one, and riders can watch live streams from a comfortable competitor’s lounge. The Event is also one of the few competitions that still hosts an evening competitors’ party, where riders gather at a pavilion onsite for dinner and dancing. With Glacier National Park and Flathead Lake nearby, many riders stick around to turn the trip into a summer getaway.

As the competition has grown, so has the scale of preparation. Broussard is already lining up officials for next year’s event — and with limited flights expected at Glacier Park International Airport due to construction, she’s even considering chartering a bus from Missoula to ease the travel logistics.

“I joke about how this event is like a snowball,” Broussard said. “It just rolls bigger and bigger and gets to the point where you can’t stop it and are just along for the ride.”

That momentum was on full display in the final week before the competition begins. Outside the main office, rows of golf carts, rented from across the state, are lined up and ready to go. Inside a shed, dozens of soda boxes are stacked in a pyramid, taking up most of the space.

And people start arriving, too. Broussard’s team grows to around 50 staff for competition week. Part-time workers stop to greet her as they trickle in, offering a quick hug or asking her to spread the word that their horse trailer is for sale.

Volunteers are another key part of the operation. Broussard strives to find 250 people who can direct parking, manage pedestrian crossings and judge cross country jumping. With a packed weekend of local events, including the Under the Big Sky Music Festival, filling every role can be a real challenge.

“Luckily I’m a last-minute gal,” Broussard said. “When feces hit the blade, I make SOS calls, and we’re always able to find someone who will step up.”

But even amid the scramble, there’s something about Rebecca Farm that slows people down. On the East Coast, riders often haul in and out of competitions on the same day. Kalispell’s remote location means there’s space — and time — to catch up and connect.

“I think of this week as 600 of my closest friends coming to visit,” Broussard said. “It can be hard to see them all, but I try.”

The Event at Rebecca Farm runs from July 16 to July 20. To learn more, visit www.rebeccafarm.org

[email protected]