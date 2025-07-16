Week of July 6: ‘Preacher Stuff’

Sunday, July 6

8:47 a.m. A cow in need of some alone time was out for a morning walk along the road.

10:51 a.m. Someone drove off with a Corgi named Peanut who was fashioned in a pineapple collar.

8:36 p.m. A bear was causing a traffic jam in Coram.

9:09 p.m. A skunk was the victim of vehicular homicide.

9:25 p.m. Fireworks were landing in campsites.

10:56 p.m. A patron was attempting to jump across the bar in Martin City.

Monday, July 7

8:26 a.m. Someone was tired of their neighbor lighting fireworks every year.

1:26 p.m. A kid was riding a dirt bike on the sidewalk.

3:11 p.m. A lost parrot did not fit in with the other birds, but was eventually returned to captivity.

11:58 p.m. A guy was eighty-sixed from the hospital for smoking.

Tuesday, July 8

2:07 a.m. A drunk guy passed out on a stranger’s couch.

6:09 a.m. A woman was certain her husband snuck his mistress into the house.

8:26 a.m. A woman confessed to having a rooster in an unauthorized zone.

12:15 p.m. A runaway English bulldog and his young human companion were eventually reunited their parents.

3:03 p.m. A topless woman outside of a fifth wheel was told that the parking lot was not an appropriate place for sunbathing.

Wednesday, July 9

1:12 a.m. Kids were running around on the school’s roof.

7:36 a.m. Law enforcement presence helped a recently dumped guy move out of his ex-girlfriend’s house faster than he would have liked.

3:19 p.m. An out-of-control teenager on an e-bike was making the HOA residents feel threatened.

Thursday, July 10

12:44 a.m. Two teenagers who were hoping to party committed robbery at the Town Pump.

1:52 a.m. People were playing an early-morning game very loudly.

12:25 p.m. A “big fat rabbit” was using someone’s garage as a litter box and won’t stop eating from the garden.

9:24 p.m. Kids were spinning brodies.

Friday, July 11

1:50 a.m. Partying teenagers were poaching the hot tubs and threatening apartment builds tenants.

8:43 a.m. A citizen has video footage of kids drinking in a parking lot and using somebody’s work truck as a trash can from the night before.

3:52 p.m. Teenagers were passing around a bottle of tequila in the pool parking lot.

5:48 p.m. An antiabortion advocate with a megaphone was just doing “preacher stuff” and showing photos of unborn fetuses.

7:31 p.m. A resident was blasting music and lighting off fireworks, but said the noise was not directed at the neighbors, despite past grudges against them about their sheds.

9:24 p.m. Cars were drag racing.

9:55 p.m. Kids were upsetting customers by revving their truck engines and racing up and down Main Street.