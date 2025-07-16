Week of July 6: ‘Preacher Stuff’

Sunday, July 6
8:47 a.m. A cow in need of some alone time was out for a morning walk along the road.
10:51 a.m. Someone drove off with a Corgi named Peanut who was fashioned in a pineapple collar.
8:36 p.m. A bear was causing a traffic jam in Coram.
9:09 p.m. A skunk was the victim of vehicular homicide.
9:25 p.m. Fireworks were landing in campsites.
10:56 p.m. A patron was attempting to jump across the bar in Martin City.
Monday, July 7
8:26 a.m. Someone was tired of their neighbor lighting fireworks every year.
1:26 p.m. A kid was riding a dirt bike on the sidewalk.
3:11 p.m. A lost parrot did not fit in with the other birds, but was eventually returned to captivity.
11:58 p.m. A guy was eighty-sixed from the hospital for smoking.
Tuesday, July 8
2:07 a.m. A drunk guy passed out on a stranger’s couch.
6:09 a.m. A woman was certain her husband snuck his mistress into the house.
8:26 a.m. A woman confessed to having a rooster in an unauthorized zone.
12:15 p.m. A runaway English bulldog and his young human companion were eventually reunited their parents.
3:03 p.m. A topless woman outside of a fifth wheel was told that the parking lot was not an appropriate place for sunbathing.
Wednesday, July 9
1:12 a.m. Kids were running around on the school’s roof.
7:36 a.m. Law enforcement presence helped a recently dumped guy move out of his ex-girlfriend’s house faster than he would have liked.
3:19 p.m. An out-of-control teenager on an e-bike was making the HOA residents feel threatened.
Thursday, July 10
12:44 a.m. Two teenagers who were hoping to party committed robbery at the Town Pump.
1:52 a.m. People were playing an early-morning game very loudly.
12:25 p.m. A “big fat rabbit” was using someone’s garage as a litter box and won’t stop eating from the garden.
9:24 p.m. Kids were spinning brodies.
Friday, July 11
1:50 a.m. Partying teenagers were poaching the hot tubs and threatening apartment builds tenants.
8:43 a.m. A citizen has video footage of kids drinking in a parking lot and using somebody’s work truck as a trash can from the night before.
3:52 p.m. Teenagers were passing around a bottle of tequila in the pool parking lot.
5:48 p.m. An antiabortion advocate with a megaphone was just doing “preacher stuff” and showing photos of unborn fetuses.
7:31 p.m. A resident was blasting music and lighting off fireworks, but said the noise was not directed at the neighbors, despite past grudges against them about their sheds.
9:24 p.m. Cars were drag racing.
9:55 p.m. Kids were upsetting customers by revving their truck engines and racing up and down Main Street.