Fix it Before it Fails

Every Montanan knows the value of good maintenance: you fix your roof before it leaks, change the oil in your truck to keep the engine running smooth, and mend your fences so your livestock stays put. These are solid conservative principles—taking care of what you’ve got to avoid big, expensive messes down the line.

The same common sense applies to our public infrastructure. Putting off repairs can lead to total breakdowns, sky-high costs, and real dangers to folks’ lives and livelihoods. That’s why the Montana Growth and Opportunity (GO) Trust, set up by House Bill 924, is one of the smartest, forward-thinking conservative moves the Montana Legislature has made.

Look at our bridges, for starters. The 2024 ARTBA Bridge Report counts 5,224 bridges across the state, including those owned by the state and counties, with 356 in bad shape structurally. In counties all over Montana, about 20% of the roughly 2,000 county-owned bridges are closed or have weight limits. These bridges are vital—they carry school buses, grain trucks, and folks heading out to fish or hunt. Without the GO Trust, counties are staring at a huge pile of backed-up fixes, part of a $2 billion statewide need for bridge repairs. That would mean jacking up property taxes on local families who are already feeling the pinch.

The GO Trust brings a no-nonsense fix: an 80/20 funding split, where interest from the trust covers 80% of the costs and local governments chip in 20%. It’s like swapping out your brakes before they give out—getting ahead of the problem saves taxpayers from bigger headaches and higher costs later. It’s real teamwork between the state and locals to keep our economy on solid ground.

Water systems are every bit as important. Montana has 206 high-hazard dams, most built way back between 1900 and 1960, and they need serious work—like outlet pipes that can cost over $1 million each. Counties, irrigation districts, and small towns own most of these, so the repair bills hit irrigators and local governments hard, pushing up property taxes and fees again.

We’ve seen what happens when things get neglected. In 2024, a century-old siphon on the St. Mary Canal collapsed, causing massive flooding, cutting off water to 120,000 acres of farmland, and putting drinking water at risk for Havre and nearby areas. Emergency fixes are set to top $85 million—proof that waiting around isn’t just costly, it’s downright risky.

Without the GO Trust, these key systems for farming, clean drinking water, and outdoor fun could crumble, leading to disasters we can’t afford.

The Freedom Caucus fought against House Bill 924, calling the GO Trust a “slush fund” and pushing for quick one-time rebates instead. Why? Rebates are easy to sell—flashy and short-term, perfect for election-year talk. But they don’t patch a rural bridge, strengthen a dam, or keep water flowing for crops, homes, and recreation here in Montana. The Montana Conservative Solution Caucus, Governor Gianforte, and lawmakers from both sides said no to political gimmicks and yes to real action. They picked lasting fixes over empty promises. True conservatism isn’t about grabbing attention—it’s about solving problems before they turn into full-blown crises.

Our kids and grandkids deserve this kind of smart planning. Bridges, dams, and water lines aren’t luxuries, they’re the backbone of Montana life. House Bill 924 isn’t some “slush fund” giveaway; it’s good stewardship: repairing what’s worn, maintaining what we’ve built, and making sure our communities stay strong for years to come.

Fix it before it fails. That’s the Montana way. That’s the conservative way.

Representative Llew Jones, R-Conrad, is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.