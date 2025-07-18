Glacier QB Jackson Presley Flips Commitment from Montana State to Sacramento State

Kalispell Glacier rising senior quarterback Jackson Presley has decommitted from Montana State and now plans to play for a different Big Sky Conference football program.

Presley flipped his commitment to Sacramento State, he announced Wednesday night on social media. It’s the third school he’s verbally committed to in a year. He initially chose Boise State.

“Montana will always be home, and my heart will forever be rooted in the state that shaped me,” Presley wrote in a note he posted to X. “I’m incredibly grateful to Montana State University and Coach Brent Vigen for believing in me and giving me the chance to chase my dreams. … This wasn’t easy, and it’s a choice I don’t take lightly.”

Presley added that he’s “been presented with opportunities that will support the vision I have for my future—on and off the field.” He didn’t immediately respond to a 406 MT Sports request for further comment.

“I’m committed to building a future that supports not only my football journey but also my personal growth and long-term goals,” Presley wrote. “I trust that God is guiding me into the next chapter with purpose.”

Presley ended his note thanking Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion and offensive coordinator/QBs coach Kenneth Merchant, both of whom are entering their first year with the Hornets. The upcoming season will be Sac State’s final one in the Big Sky. The NCAA denied the school’s waiver request to move up to the FBS in 2026, likely leading the Hornets to be an FCS independent unless they can find a new conference for football (they’re joining the Big West for other sports).

Presley is a three-star recruit and the No. 2-ranked Montana prospect in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. He received several Division I offers, including a handful from Power 4 FBS teams.

The 6-foot-2 Presley, who moved to Kalispell from California after his freshman year, amassed 5,722 total passing yards, 53 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 337 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in his first two seasons at Glacier. The Wolfpack lost to Helena Capital in the 2024 Class AA state title game.