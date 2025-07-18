Libby Native Ryggs Johnston Scorches Course Friday at British Open, Tied for 17th Place

If there was ever any doubt, Libby native Ryggs Johnston proved he belongs in the British Open Friday at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

After finishing the first round at 3-over par Thursday, Johnston elevated his game with a score of 5-under 66. He is tied for 17th place at 2-under for the tournament and made the cut, opening the door for him to chase his first major title Saturday and Sunday.

Johnston was red hot early in his second round, carding birdies on holes 1, 3, 5 and 7. He bogeyed Nos. 4 and 9, but bounced back with birdies on 11, 13 and 17 before scoring par on the final hole.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler of the United States had the best round of the day, and the tournament, with his 7-under 64 on Friday. He leads the Open at 10-under, one stroke ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick of England. American Brian Harman and China’s Li Haotong share third place at 8-under.

To put Johnston’s Friday round in perspective, only three golfers in the field carded a better score. To put his tourney performance in perspective, he’s ahead of well-known players in the field like Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

Johnston, 25, qualified by winning the Australian Open last December with a score of 18-under par. It was just his second pro tourney.

Johnston won four high school state golf titles at Libby and garnered third-team All-America honors at Arizona State. Only a small number of Treasure Staters have played in majors and even fewer have made the cut after two rounds. A few others that have played in majors include Bob Betley, Louie Bartoletti, Brandon McIver, Leslie Spalding, Alice Ritzman, Val Skiner and Jasi Acharya.