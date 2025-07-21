Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,400,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 74 Wood Ridge Dr.
Price: $1,425,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,123
This stunning single-level home sits 1.13 acres and features breathtaking views of the Swan Mountains. It has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams, natural gas stone fireplace, and granite counters. Outside is a beautifully landscaped and fully fenced backyard. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30051316
Kalispell
Where: 178 Hidden Waters Ln.
Price: $1,420,000
What: Five-bedroom, five-bath home
Square Feet: 4,949
This renovated horse property in the Hidden Waters Community sits on nearly 5 fenced acres. The home has granite counters, vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, and a wrap-around deck overlooking an Ahley Creek-fed pond. Outside is a four-stall barn with tack area, a fully fenced pasture, and access to neighborhood trails. eXp Realty
MLS Number: 30040991
Whitefish
Where: 772 Denver St.
Price: $1,425,000
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 2,499
This modern home in the heart of Whitefish is just minutes from downtown and year-round recreation. The home features an open-concept design, high-end finishes, a cozy fireplace, and a studio apartment with a private entrance above the two-car garage. Outside is a fully fenced backyard designed for entertaining. Clearwater Montana Properties
MLS Number: 30047548
Somers
Where: 1312 Hard Rock Rd.
Price: $1,450,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,974
This thriving 5-acre lavender farm boasts over 8,000 plants across six fragrant varieties. The property includes a 600-square-foot polycarbonate greenhouse, complete with overhead heating, grow lighting, and irrigation. The current owner will provide training and consultation to endure a smooth and confident transition. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30050379
