Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,400,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 74 Wood Ridge Dr.

Price: $1,425,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,123

This stunning single-level home sits 1.13 acres and features breathtaking views of the Swan Mountains. It has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams, natural gas stone fireplace, and granite counters. Outside is a beautifully landscaped and fully fenced backyard. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30051316

Kalispell

Where: 178 Hidden Waters Ln.

Price: $1,420,000

What: Five-bedroom, five-bath home

Square Feet: 4,949

This renovated horse property in the Hidden Waters Community sits on nearly 5 fenced acres. The home has granite counters, vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, and a wrap-around deck overlooking an Ahley Creek-fed pond. Outside is a four-stall barn with tack area, a fully fenced pasture, and access to neighborhood trails. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30040991

Whitefish

Where: 772 Denver St.

Price: $1,425,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,499

This modern home in the heart of Whitefish is just minutes from downtown and year-round recreation. The home features an open-concept design, high-end finishes, a cozy fireplace, and a studio apartment with a private entrance above the two-car garage. Outside is a fully fenced backyard designed for entertaining. Clearwater Montana Properties

MLS Number: 30047548

Somers

Where: 1312 Hard Rock Rd.

Price: $1,450,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,974

This thriving 5-acre lavender farm boasts over 8,000 plants across six fragrant varieties. The property includes a 600-square-foot polycarbonate greenhouse, complete with overhead heating, grow lighting, and irrigation. The current owner will provide training and consultation to endure a smooth and confident transition. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30050379

