Scenes from Under the Big Sky

By Hunter D'Antuono
Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish was once again filled with a sea of cowboy hats and sunburnt shoulders for the sixth iteration of Under the Big Sky music festival over the weekend of July 18-20. Folk and country music-lovers from far and wide were treated to a robust lineup of star performers. The festival has established itself as one of the largest annual events in northwest Montana, historically attracting about 20,000 attendees.
