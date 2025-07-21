Skip to content
Photo Essay

Scenes from Under the Big Sky

The festival has established itself as one of the largest annual events in northwest Montana, attracting about 20,000 attendees

By Hunter D'Antuono
Shane Smith & The Saints perform at Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish on July 18, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish was once again filled with a sea of cowboy hats and sunburnt shoulders for the sixth iteration of Under the Big Sky music festival over the weekend of July 18-20. Folk and country music-lovers from far and wide were treated to a robust lineup of star performers. The festival has established itself as one of the largest annual events in northwest Montana, historically attracting about 20,000 attendees.

Concert-goers dance in the creek at Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish on July 18, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
Archway entrance to Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish on July 18, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
Oliver Anthony performs at Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish on July 18, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
A large crowd assembles before the “Great Norther Stage” at Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish on July 18, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

For more images, see the full gallery here

Without you, we wouldn't be here.

The continued support from our readers keeps our lights on and helps sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. Please consider a one-time gift or sign up for a recurring contribution and join more than 500 readers in the Editor’s Club.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

.

I’ll Support Your Work