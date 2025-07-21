Scenes from Under the Big Sky

Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish was once again filled with a sea of cowboy hats and sunburnt shoulders for the sixth iteration of Under the Big Sky music festival over the weekend of July 18-20. Folk and country music-lovers from far and wide were treated to a robust lineup of star performers. The festival has established itself as one of the largest annual events in northwest Montana, historically attracting about 20,000 attendees.

Concert-goers dance in the creek at Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish on July 18, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Archway entrance to Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish on July 18, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Oliver Anthony performs at Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish on July 18, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A large crowd assembles before the “Great Norther Stage” at Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish on July 18, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

