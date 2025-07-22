Sportsman’s Bridge Replacement to Begin in Early August 

Construction to replace Sportsman’s Bridge northwest of Bigfork is slated to begin in early August, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) announced Tuesday.

MDT plans to replace the current Sportsman’s Bridge, which connects Montana Highway 82 to Bigfork, with a wider structure featuring two 12-foot travel lanes and two 10-foot shoulders. The new structure is set to be completed in 2027 and will be built adjacent to the existing one, allowing it to stay open during construction with minimal traffic impact.

The project will also add a left-turn lane and a right-turn slip lane at the intersection of Montana Highway 82 and Oldenburg Road to streamline entry to a new fishing access site. New left- and right-turn lanes at the intersection of the highway with Hanging Rock Drive will also be constructed.

“Sportsman’s Bridge is an important link for residents, recreationists, and travelers in Flathead County, and this new structure will serve the community for decades to come,” MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen said.

When construction on the existing bridge began in 1955, the architects had not anticipated increased traffic or larger modern vehicle dimensions when opting for 12-foot-wide lanes. MDT said that the new bridge will be better equipped to handle today’s transportation needs.

Conversations about the bridge’s future have been in the works for nearly two decades.

In 2009, MDT determined the structure was “deficient based on deck width and traffic volume” and nominated it for rehabilitation, widening or replacement. A decade later, the agency described the existing bridge as “functionally obsolete” in a 2019 letter to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, deeming rehabilitation and widening or replacement as necessary.

Sletten Construction, based in Great Falls, is the contractor selected by MDT for the project.

The company’s Bridge Division Manager Russell Robertson encouraged residents to reach out with questions, noting that the team is “committed to keeping the community informed every step of the way.”

MDT is hosting an in-person open house on August 5, where information about the new bridge will be displayed, and the project team will be available to answer questions. The event will be held in the Community Room at Bigfork High School from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.