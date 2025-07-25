Rate Hikes and Lake Health: Demand Transparency Now

The Lake County Water and Sewer District (LCWSD) was established in 1988, and its members are elected by the rate payers. Its purpose and charge are as follows: 1. reduce public health hazards associated with inadequate sewage disposal. 2. minimize nutrient loading into Flathead Lake to protect water quality and local ecosystems. 3. provide safe, reliable and aﬀordable wastewater collection, treatment and disposal services to the residents and businesses of the Lakeside area and portions of the Somers community. 4. protect public health by preventing the spread of waterborne diseases and managing wastewater in compliance with state and federal standards.

Montana law and LCWSD bylaws state: The Board has a responsibility to inform their members about possible rate increases and changes in sewer management. The Board must conduct its business in a transparent way with open meetings accessible to its members, with decisions such as rate increases and major sewer management changes made by Board vote during these public sessions. Board meeting agendas, minutes, and resolutions – including those regarding rates and system management – must be accessible to district members, ensuring ratepayers are informed and have avenues to participate or comment.

Trust in the decisions of the Board is earned through transparency and a commitment to open communication. That is why you, the Lake County Water and Sewer District Board of Directors, should defer any action on a proposed rate increase until you can provide the ratepayers and the public with adequate, clear information on its financial and budgetary plans. This is not a radical demand; it is a fundamental expectation of good governance AS WELL as being a part of the District bylaws. To approve a significant financial commitment without a full and public accounting would be a disservice to the very community the board is sworn to serve.

At its core, a proposed rate increase is a request for more money from every household and business in this district. Before we can reasonably agree to such a request, we, the public and ratepayers, have a right to understand the details as millions of federal and state tax dollars are being allocated for this expansion. Where, specifically, will this new revenue go? Is it for routine maintenance, a new capital project in this expansion, or to cover an operational shortfall? We should not be asked to trust that the money is needed; we should be shown precisely why it is needed. This includes a clear line-by-line budget that justifies the increase, an explanation of alternative funding options considered and discarded, and a long-term financial forecast that shows how this increase fits into a sustainable plan for the future.

The current lack of detail erodes public confidence. When a decision of this magnitude is rushed without a robust public dialogue, it creates the appearance that the Board has something to hide. It makes it appear to be a foregone conclusion rather than a matter of careful public consideration. This isn’t about delaying essential work. It’s about doing that work responsibly. A delay in the reconsideration of this proposed rate increase to prepare a comprehensive presentation and host public forums is a small price to pay for building long- term trust and buy-in from the community. A board that genuinely has the public’s best interest at heart will be eager to share the data and make its case convincingly.

Moreover, a rate increase, no matter how modest, has real consequences for our neighbors. For seniors on fixed incomes, every new bill can be a source of anxiety. For young families already stretched thin by inflation, every extra dollar counts. For small businesses that operate on tight margins, a higher utility bill directly impacts their bottom line. We cannot simply dismiss these concerns by saying the increase is “necessary.” We must first ensure that it is the most prudent and responsible course of action. That requires seeing the numbers for ourselves.

The Board may argue that the increase is urgent and that a delay could jeopardize the district’s financial health. We can all appreciate the need to act decisively, but a hasty decision based

on incomplete information is not decisive, it is reckless. A truly healthy public institution is one that stands on a foundation of community trust. Without that foundation, even the most well- intentioned decisions can be met with suspicion and opposition, ultimately hindering the district’s ability to function eﬀectively.

Ratepayers and the public are asking you to slow down. We want to give you the opportunity to demonstrate that this proposed expansion is fiscally responsible by sharing the full story behind this proposed rate hike. You should hold public workshops, post detailed financial reports online, and answer every question from the community without equivocation. Only then with full transparency and a clear understanding of the need, can a vote on a rate increase be considered. This is our money, our community, and our future. The ratepayers and the public at large insist that the process reflects that reality.

Susan Cahill is the Board Chair of Citizens for a Better Flathead.