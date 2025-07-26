The Big Beautiful Bill is a Win for Montana

President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill is a tremendous win for Montana. It will spur economic growth, strengthen border security as well as expand Montana’s energy sector and provide much-needed funding for our military. And thanks to the diligent work of the entire Montana congressional delegation, we defeated attempts to sell our public lands.

Nearly every Montanan will feel the economic benefits of this law, which builds on the success of the historic 2017 Trump tax cuts that led to higher economic growth, increased wages, and more jobs. Had Congress failed to pass the Big Beautiful Bill, those tax cuts would have expired, leaving the American people with a $4.5 trillion tax hike, one of the largest in American history.

Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we prevented this outcome and delivered tax relief for the American people that will save the average Montana family $3,000 next year. We also give seniors the largest tax break in history. Nearly 90 percent of seniors who receive Social Security will not pay any taxes on their benefits.

I was also proud to lead the charge to stop the tax on tips, which will help those working in Montana’s service industry and I fought for a permanent increase of the death tax exemption, which will protect ourfamily-owned farms and ranches.

Montana’s energy sector will also benefit, thanks to my provision that keeps the Bull Mountains Mine near Roundup open. The mine, which President Biden tried to shut down, is the lifeblood of Musselshell County and provides high-paying jobs and an economic boost to the community.

In addition, the Big Beautiful Bill included my “Supporting Made in America Energy Act,” which supports oil and gas production in Montana. I was also able to add a requirement for timber sales on Forest Service and BLM land, which will expand timber production, support Montana’s logging jobs, and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires. Also included is my bill to reauthorize and fully fund the Voluntary Access and Habitat Incentive Program to increase conservation efforts and expand access for Montana hunters.

The law also includes a win for the Second Amendment by eliminating the unconstitutional $200 excise tax on suppressors, short-barreled rifles, and short-barreled shotguns. I am proud to have helped lead the effort to end this 90-year burden on Montana gun owners.

Unfortunately, Democrats and their allies in the media are spreading lies that we cut Medicaid and food assistance benefits for the poor and needy. Nothing could be further from the truth-we are simply cutting waste and abuse from these programs in order to strengthen them and ensure they are available for those most in need.

If Democrats had their way, they would force taxpayers to continue to fund Medicaid benefits to more than one million illegal immigrants and to nearly five million able-bodied adults who are not working or even seeking a job. In addition, a recent report from the federal government showed nearly three million people are enrolled in two taxpayer-funded health care plans, which cost taxpayers $14 billion each year.

Democrat claims that pregnant women in poverty and disabled children will suffer as a result of our reforms are not true either. All that is required in order to stay on Medicaid is for able-bodied adults to complete just 20 hours of work, education, job training or even volunteering each week.

Claims that we’re cutting funding are also false. Spending on Medicaid has risen 60 percent since 2019. The law simply slows this rate of growth. Only in Washington, D.C. can a slower increase in funding be called a cut, but that is the logic of the Left. In addition, to ensure our rural populations get the care they need, the bill sets aside a $50 billion fund for our rural hospitals, protects rural nursing homes, and expands telehealth access for rural Montanans.

Similarly, when it comes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food assistance for needy families, we strengthen work requirements and exempt those who are 65 and older as well as those with disabilities. This is another commonsense measure to reduce wasteful federal spending and ensure taxpayer dollars are used effectively.

Montanans across our state will be better off because of the Big Beautiful Bill. Our communities will be safer and our families will be stronger.

Steve Daines is a Republican U.S. senator from Montana.