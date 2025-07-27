Keeping Our Courtrooms Honest, Independent, and Free of Politics

More than a century ago, during the era of the Copper Kings, Montana experienced firsthand the dangers of political interference in the judiciary. Powerful corporate interests sought to control every branch of government—including the courts—by installing judges who served big business interests, not hardworking Montanans. Justice wasn’t blind; it was bought.

At that time, Montana judges were elected on a partisan basis. In response to the corruption of that era, our state committed to a nonpartisan judiciary—one where judges are selected for their experience, fairness, and impartiality, not political loyalty. Since 1935, judicial elections in Montana have been nonpartisan. That legacy continues to guide how we choose our judges today, including justices of the Montana Supreme Court. It reflects our deeply held belief that every Montanan deserves a fair shake in court, free from the influence of politics, wealth, and background.

I have now served Montana as a district court judge for nearly 10 years. Shortly before taking the bench, I was honored to be asked by seven retired Montana Supreme Court justices to appear on their behalf in the Western Tradition Partnership case. There, we defend our state’s century-old Corrupt Practices Act. The Act—enacted to curb the influence of the Copper Kings—prohibited unlimited corporate money from flooding our elections, including judicial races.

In that case, I was proud to take the position that Montanans have a constitutional right to an independent, impartial judiciary, and that the state has a compelling interest in preserving public confidence in the fairness of our courts. Due to Citizens United, our position did not ultimately prevail in the United States Supreme Court, but I believed then—and believe even more strongly today—that justice should never be for sale. Montana’s judiciary must remain independent. Judicial elections must stay as far away as possible from partisan political influence.

Unfortunately, the push to politicize our courts grows stronger every year. Across the country—and increasingly here in Montana—there are efforts to turn judicial elections into partisan contests. Those who embrace this dangerous trend apply a familiar playbook, labeling judicial candidates, embracing attack ads, political party endorsements, and litmus tests. But the courtroom is no place for a campaign rally. Judges do not serve political parties or platforms. We serve the law.

Montana’s Constitution gives voters the power to protect the integrity of the judiciary. Our system of nonpartisan judicial elections is designed to insulate courts from political capture. Judicial candidates do not run with party labels. We should never label ourselves or make promises about how we will rule—and you should distrust any judicial candidate who does. The moment a judge identifies with a certain partisan point of view, the courtroom becomes a political battleground—and public confidence in the fairness of the process erodes.

I have spent my career—first as a lawyer representing Montanans during some of the most difficult moments of their lives, and now as a judge—working to ensure that our legal system is fair, honest, and independent. I am running a nonpartisan campaign not only in name, but in spirit. I am not seeking endorsements from partisan elected officials. I am not accepting political party money. And I am not traveling hundreds of miles to speak at political party conventions.

We are the stewards of a hard-earned legacy. Let us honor Montana’s longstanding tradition of nonpartisan justice. Let us keep our courtrooms honest, independent, and free from the corrosive influence of partisanship.

Judge Amy Eddy has been a District Court Judge in Flathead County since 2015 and is a candidate for the Montana Supreme Court.