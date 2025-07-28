Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $825,000

Bigfork
Where: 85 Golf Terrace
Price: $835,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,704
This home looks out over the Eagle Bend Golf Course and features beautiful views. It has high ceilings, lots of light and a stone fireplace. The home also features three bedrooms, three separate decks, and a double garage. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30047571
Kalispell
Where: 219 Whispering Meadows Tr.
Price: $834,999
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,144
This beautifully updated home sits on nearly 0.75 acres in an ideal location in Glacier Ranch. It has an open floor plan, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, walk-in pantry, spacious primary suite and oversized three-car garage. Outside is thoughtful landscaping, fenced backyard, fire pit and dedicated kids play area. Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties
MLS Number: 30047838
Bigfork
Where: 720 Swan Hill Dr.
Price: $835,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,296
This rustic modern retreat sits on nearly 8 acres with trails, views and incredible outdoor living areas. It has an open floor plan, soaring ceilings, a wood stove and a loft suite. Outside is a covered back porch, Trex decking, two sheds and trail access to the Flathead Land Trust trail system. Ideal Real Estate
MLS Number: 30049451
Columbia Falls
Where: 1924 Rapids Ave.
Price: $825,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,002
This beautiful home in River Terrace Estates has expansive windows to let you soak in stunning views of the Columbia Range. It features a large island, gas range, oversized mud room, two-car garage and spacious primary suite. Outside is a concrete front patio and private backyard surrounded by mature pine trees. Performance Real Estate
MLS Number: 30050405
