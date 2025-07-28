Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $825,000

Bigfork

Where: 85 Golf Terrace

Price: $835,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,704

This home looks out over the Eagle Bend Golf Course and features beautiful views. It has high ceilings, lots of light and a stone fireplace. The home also features three bedrooms, three separate decks, and a double garage. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30047571

Kalispell

Where: 219 Whispering Meadows Tr.

Price: $834,999

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,144

This beautifully updated home sits on nearly 0.75 acres in an ideal location in Glacier Ranch. It has an open floor plan, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, walk-in pantry, spacious primary suite and oversized three-car garage. Outside is thoughtful landscaping, fenced backyard, fire pit and dedicated kids play area. Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties

MLS Number: 30047838

Bigfork

Where: 720 Swan Hill Dr.

Price: $835,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,296

This rustic modern retreat sits on nearly 8 acres with trails, views and incredible outdoor living areas. It has an open floor plan, soaring ceilings, a wood stove and a loft suite. Outside is a covered back porch, Trex decking, two sheds and trail access to the Flathead Land Trust trail system. Ideal Real Estate

MLS Number: 30049451

Columbia Falls

Where: 1924 Rapids Ave.

Price: $825,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,002

This beautiful home in River Terrace Estates has expansive windows to let you soak in stunning views of the Columbia Range. It features a large island, gas range, oversized mud room, two-car garage and spacious primary suite. Outside is a concrete front patio and private backyard surrounded by mature pine trees. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30050405

