Two Killed in Plane Crash at Recreational Airstrip Near West Glacier

Two people died Saturday when a small plane veered off the runway and caught fire at a private recreational airstrip near West Glacier, according to information provided by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have not yet publicly released the victims’ names or ages, or information about where they are from or the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Flathead County emergency services personnel responded July 26 to a report that a private aircraft had gone off the runway at Ryan Field, one mile southeast of West Glacier, at approximately 9:41 a.m.

“Upon arrival, responding units located the aircraft fully engulfed in flames and immediately initiated fire suppression efforts,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. “Tragically, it has been confirmed that two individuals aboard the aircraft are deceased.”

The Flathead County Coroner’s Office on Saturday began the process of identifying the victims and notifying their family and next of kin. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for additional information Monday morning.

Ryan Field is a private airfield owned by the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF). It was donated by Ben and Butchie Ryan, according to the RAF website.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified and are in the early stages of conducting a full investigation into the cause of the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Flathead County Coroner’s Office transported the victims’ bodies to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsies as part of the standard investigative process.

Agencies who responded to the crash are the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead County Coroner’s Office, Hungry Horse Fire Department, Martin City Fire Department, Coram-West Glacier Fire Department, Flathead County Office of Emergency Services, Three Rivers Ambulance, and members of the Flathead County Sheriff’s Posse.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident,” according to the news release from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

