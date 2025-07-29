Montana’s Misguided Wolf Cull

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (MFWP) has proposed the slaughter of over 500 wolves in the upcoming hunting and trapping season. This decision is not only aggressive but deeply misguided, risking the ecological balance and undermining Montana’s reputation as a haven for wildlife.

One of the primary arguments for this cull is the supposed need to control elk populations. Yet, when wolves were reintroduced in 1995, Montana had 95,000 elk. Today, that number exceeds 135,000, with the state being over its elk population objectives by at least 50,000. Claims from Northwest Montana about dwindling elk numbers due to wolves are baseless. Only four out of 15 Elk Hunting Districts in this region conduct regular population counts. Without comprehensive data, these claims are nothing more than a smokescreen.

Another justification for the slaughter is livestock protection. However, with approximately 2 million cattle in Montana, the number of claims for livestock losses — 15 in 2023, 45 in 2024, and eight so far in 2025 — is minuscule and financially compensated by the Montana Livestock Loss Board. Groups like Wolves of the Rockies are actively working with ranchers to foster coexistence. The narrative that wolves are a significant threat to livestock is overblown.

MFWP’s reliance on Integrated Patch Occupancy Modeling (iPOM) to estimate wolf populations is deeply flawed. This tool predicts distribution, not abundance. Without accurate population data, the decision to kill 500 wolves is scientifically baseless and could lead to a federal relisting under the Endangered Species Act. Such a move would strip Montana’s ability to manage its wolves for years.

The 2025 legislative session was rife with extreme anti-wolf bills, driven by a small faction of extreme legislators. These proposals, though defeated, reflect a disturbing trend of prioritizing political agendas over scientific management. The majority of Montanans and Americans value wolves as an integral part of the landscape. Wolves are not just vital to Montana’s ecosystem; they are also a financial engine for tourism. Yellowstone National Park is a testament to the economic value of predator populations.

Montana’s approach to wolf management must be grounded in science and inclusivity. We need:

Transparent and comprehensive elk population counts across all regions.

Continued support for coexistence programs between livestock producers and wildlife advocates.

Adoption of reliable methods for estimating wolf populations.

A commitment to science-based wildlife management policies.

A statewide Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks wildlife summit that includes all stakeholders.

Montana stands at a crossroads. Will it choose to be guided by science and inclusivity, or continue down a path of ecological mismanagement and political maneuvering? The choice is clear, and the time to act is now.

Marc Cooke is the president of Wolves of the Rockies. He lives in Stevensville.