Join the Flathead Beacon Team!

We have an incredible team at the Flathead Beacon and we’d love for you to join it. Know anyone who might be interested? Have them email [email protected].

About the job

Sales Representative

The Flathead Beacon, an award-winning news and media organization in northwest Montana, is seeking an energetic, self-motivated, outgoing individual to join our Sales and Distribution team. The individual must currently live in Flathead Valley to be considered for the position.

Do you have a passion for exceptional customer service, enjoy working with people, and have no fear of cold calling and prospecting new clients? Do you have excellent communication skills, enthusiasm and a high degree of ownership and accountability for achieving consistent results? Do you want a career, not a job? Sales experience is a plus, but we will provide training for the right individual, with the above skills and a stable work history, to achieve their sales goals.

The individual will spend their day working with local and regional business owners to develop promotional plans to grow their business by selling online ads, ads in our quarterly magazine and other special publications, as well as selling other marketing products. Additional duties will include the distribution of company publications and assistance with maintaining and monitoring the turnover rate at various locations. A reliable vehicle is a must.

The Flathead Beacon offers a base salary, excellent commission opportunities, medical, dental, vision, paid time off and a 401K retirement plan.

Duties to include:

· Meeting businesses in the community and beyond to promote various advertising opportunities.

· Maintain existing advertising relationships with exceptional customer service.

· Meeting product, quarterly and annual sales goals.

· Create and maintain prospect lists.

· Assist Design team with ad design when needed.

· Maintain and provide analysis to digital advertising clients.

· Seek meetings with potential and existing advertisers to highlight all product offerings.

· Collaborate with the Marketing team in both giving and receiving potential sales leads.

· Distribute publications when printed. Assist Sales and Distribution manager with distribution database.

· Work under the direction of the Sales and Distribution Manager.

Skills needed:

· Must have excellent communication skills.

· Must be able to provide exceptional customer service to company clients.

· Must have excellent interpersonal skills.

· Must have good proficiency with computer skills including Outlook, Word, and Excel.

· Must be willing to learn new software.

· Must have the ability to work in a self-directed way and the ability to work with a team.

· Must be able to lift 30 pounds.

Hours & Schedule:

Part time or full time available DOE.

If you’re a proactive, outgoing individual eager to take on a variety of tasks and grow within a company, we’d love to hear from you. Apply today and become part of a team that values hard work, initiative, and a positive attitude! Email [email protected].