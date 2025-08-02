Senators Vinton and Beard’s Plans for the School Funding Interim Commission Would Harm Montana’s Public Schools

Senators Vinton and Beard, who are members of the decennial School Funding Interim Commission, recently published a guest editorial asserting the purposes of the decennial study of school funding that missed the mark. The decennial study is not designed to decrease funding. The Montana Supreme Court has held that the funding formula must support quality education and that quality goes beyond meeting minimum accreditation standards.

Unfortunately, the Senators miss these critical points.

Investing in education should not be viewed as a burden on taxpayers that must be reduced but as an investment in Montana’s future. Ensuring that Montana employers have access to a qualified workforce is critical for Montana’s success. Underfunding schools will harm Montana’s economy and increase reliance on social services.

Addressing Misconceptions About Spending and Outcomes

The Senators argue that increased spending in Montana has led to decreased student achievement. However, inflation has outpaced spending since 2013, effectively reducing funding in real terms. Despite these challenges, Montana’s public schools exceed national averages, including on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), ACT scores, and graduation rates. The slight recent declines in test scores cited by the Senators are attributable to the lingering effects of COVID-19 and are statistically insignificant according to NAEP.

Montana’s per-pupil funding ranks 38th nationally, far behind neighboring states like North Dakota and Wyoming, as well as top-performing states like Massachusetts. Compared to the national average, Montana is short by $2,754 for each pupil, a $421 million annual gap.

Legislators cannot expect top-tier student achievement on bottom-tier funding. Montana’s schools have achieved remarkable results despite underfunding. It is time for the funding formula support rather than hinder these efforts.

The Senators mistakenly claim that money doesn’t matter, citing outdated studies from the 1960s and ’70s that have been long discredited. There is consensus in modern research showing that increased funding wisely spent significantly improves educational outcomes.

The Impact of Poverty on Student Outcomes

Data from the Office of Public Instruction shows students from low-income families consistently underperform compared to their peers. Yet, the current funding formula commits less than one- half of one percent of total funding to addressing this issue. Targeted funding based on poverty can significantly improve outcomes. For example, a 25% increase in per-pupil funding for

students eligible for free or reduced lunch over their K-12 experience has been shown in one study to eliminate achievement gaps between low- and high-income children. Increased targeted funding like this could make a transformative positive difference for Montana.

Balancing Simplicity with Adequacy and Equity

The Senators emphasize simplification in educational funding—a valid goal that must be balanced with the imperative to address adequacy and equity. Simplifying the funding formula must not come at the expense of our students facing the greatest challenges. Resources must be aligned to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed.

A Path Forward

Montana has a constitutional obligation to provide quality schools that guarantee equality of opportunity. This requires a funding structure that prioritizes adequacy and equity. House Bill 153 offers a framework for addressing these needs if members of the Commission work toward meaningful solutions that address constitutional responsibilities.

Conclusion

The Senators’ editorial fails to properly characterize the Commission’s responsibilities. Public education should not be seen as a burden to be reduced but as an investment in Montana’s future. By supporting schools with adequate resources and fostering transparency in funding, Montana can further enhance an education system that serves all students. Together, we can create a system that empowers every child to reach their full potential.

Editorial by the Officers of the Montana School Boards Association (MTSBA): Krystal Zentner, MTSBA President, Trustee, Bridger Public Schools; Rick Cummings, MTSBA President-Elect, Trustee, Cascade Public Schools; Jennifer Hoffman, MTSBA Vice-President, Trustee, Billings Public Schools; Sue Corrigan, MTSBA Immediate Past President, Trustee, Kalispell Public Schools.