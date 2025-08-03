Trump’s Immigration Debacle

The United States is a nation of immigrants and those immigrants, our ancestors, built the strongest economy in the world. Legislation that was enacted in previous administrations, that empowered workers, laid the foundation for that amazing achievement. The Trump Administration and our current Republican Congress are headed in the opposite direction. Rather than pursuing a comprehensive and orderly immigration policy that stimulates our economy with needed young workers and potential problem solvers, they have regressed to a policy based on fear and hate.

The process of building a workable and humane immigration policy is an opportunity for additional employment that strengthens our middle class and economy, mandates due process and upholds values our democracy was founded on. Instead of giving tax breaks to billionaires, we need legislation that strengthens Social Security, provides healthcare to all Americans, provides food assistance to the needy and builds a robust public education system for all. These policies are necessary for Americans to live an abundant life and also for immigrants, who we invite to join us through an updated legal system, to flourish and contribute to our country. Unfortunately, the Trump Administration with the support of our congressional delegation, do not understand how our immigrant ancestors and positive legislation built the strongest middle class and economy in the world.

Ron de Yong

Kalispell