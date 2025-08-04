Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $500,000

Bigfork

Where: 588 Peaceful Dr.

Price: $499,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,207

This classic home sits on a 0.81-acre lot and is set back tucked among the trees for maximum privacy. It has clerestory windows, vaulted ceilings and a double carport. Outside is a greenhouse, storage shed and sprawling yard that is full of potential. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30053167

Kalispell

Where: 216 Park Dr.

Price: $515,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,920

Enjoy easy living in this split-level home that features an open floor plan, two living rooms, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of natural light. Upgrades include fresh exterior and interior paint and appliances. Outside is a spacious backyard with beautiful landscaping, deck and paver patio. Wrangler Real Estate

MLS Number: 30054537

Columbia Falls

Where: 221 Second Ave. W.

Price: $515,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,872

This centrally located home just minutes from downtown offers both space and convenience. The main level features a spacious living room, kitchen and small mudroom. Outside there is a fenced backyard, fire pit, extra parking and an oversized garage with ample storage. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30052280

Whitefish

Where: 916 Second St. E.

Price: $499,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 957

Nestled in the heart of Whitefish, this charming home has two bedrooms and one bath and is located in a great neighborhood. The residence provides an intimate and comfortable setting, perfect for creating lasting memories. The property is being sold “as is.” Montana Brokers, Inc.

MLS Number: 30047231

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].