Kalispell Council Green Lights Johnson Ranch Development

Kalispell City Council on Monday approved the first steps toward the development of a new neighborhood off the northwest corner of Old Reserve Drive and Stillwater Road.

The development, dubbed The Reserve at Johnson Ranch, is set to include a residential lot with 186 single-family units, two multi-family lots totaling 493 dwelling units, and a commercial lot for a neighborhood grocery store on just over 90 acres. Spartan Holdings LLC and Whispering Trails LLC filed the project application. The land is currently undeveloped and has historically been used for agricultural production.

The four items before the council on the project included an amendment to the city’s growth policy, annexation of the area, zoning and Planned Unit Development (PUD), and preliminary plat approval.

PJ Sorensen, the city’s assistant director of development services, said that amending the growth policy was appropriate considering the way other development has already changed the area.

“This proposal is really about realigning the existing high-density designation to better align with the site topography and adding the neighborhood commercial component,” said Sorensen. “Generally speaking, however, the residential portion of the development is in line with the existing growth policy which already allows the density being proposed.”

The council unanimously voted to approve all four agenda items for the project.

Planning map for The Reserve at Johnson Ranch development in Kalispell. Courtesy image

During council discussion, Councilor Ryan Hunter motioned to amend regulations to require the developer to install Rapid Flashing Beacons (RFBs) at pedestrian crossings.

“My significant concern remains the fact that you have a playground on the north side of Stillwater,” Hunter said. “I do think it would add to the safety to have flashing beacons.”

The mayor and all the council members approved the amendment, save for Councilor Sid Daoud.

“I don’t like to shoehorn in a special restriction on a preliminary plat which is mostly conceptual,” said Daoud. “It has nothing to do with me hating children or not liking flashing lights — it has to do with not imposing constrictions as a concept.”

