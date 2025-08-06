Skip to content
Skydiver Killed During Mid-Air Collision at Annual Lost Prairie Boogie

One skydiver was pronounced dead at the scene while the second participant landed safely with no injuries

By Maggie Dresser
A sign marks the drop zone for the Lost Prairie Boogie in Marion on Aug. 12, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A skydiver participating in the 58th annual Lost Prairie Boogie event near Marion on Monday morning died following a mid-air collision with another skydiver, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) press release.

During a jump over the Lost Prairie area on Aug. 4 at Meadow Peak Skydiving, which has hosted the event for the past 15 years, two skydivers collided at approximately 9:42 a.m. One of the participants was able to deploy their parachute and land safely without assistance and was evaluated and medically cleared onsite.

However, first responders were unable to save the other skydiver despite performing lifesaving efforts, according to the release. Officials reported that the skydiver’s reserve parachute deployed automatically via an Automatic Activation Device (AAD).

Personnel with the Marion Fire Department were pre-staged at Meadow Peak Skydiving for the event. ALERT air ambulance and the FCSO responded to the incident.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending further family notification.

[email protected]

