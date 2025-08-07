Montana Democrats’ Bipartisan Work Brought Real Wins for Montana Communities 

During last year’s election, we had the opportunity to talk with thousands of Montanans about what they wanted to see from the Montana Legislature and our state’s politics. We heard one message loud and clear: Montanans are done with the toxicity and bickering of modern-day politics.

With the 2025 session in the rear-view mirror, we can tell you that Montana Democrats heeded your call. From Day 1 of the Legislative Session, we chose to put people and problem solving above petty politics. We built common ground across the aisle on issues like lowering property taxes, housing, healthcare, education, and childcare. As the minority party, Democrats strategically leveraged their votes to pass legislation on major challenges facing Montana’s families.

Our determined pragmatism worked. When the session ended, many who have watched the legislature for a long time commented it was the single most successful session for Montana Democrats in a decade.

The results from the 2025 legislative session speak for themselves:

● We built and passed bipartisan solutions on long-term tax relief for middle class homeowners, affordable housing, repairing infrastructure (water and bridges), and retirement security for Montanans.

● We passed major public education wins, including starting teacher pay, building a rural teacher workforce, and ensuring early special education is fully funded.

● We defeated the vast majority of extreme attacks on the judiciary (and by extension, Democracy). Most importantly, we defeated roughly a half-dozen individual attempts to make judges join political parties and ensured that Montana’s courtrooms remain unbiased and apolitical.

● We put to bed major assaults on Montana’s hardworking Union workers.

● We continued Medicaid Expansion, supporting a healthy workforce and ensuring rural hospitals across the state can keep their doors open and continue to serve you.

● We passed practical policies that support children in our communities, including a once-in-a-generation investment in childcare, making it more attainable and affordable for working families.

● We fought for and protected your right to privacy under the Montana Constitution.

● We passed bills ensuring tribal sovereignty, education and language preservation.

… All while serving in the minority party.

Montana Democrats broke the gridlock and tackled some of the biggest issues facing Montanans. Whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, or Independent, we can all be proud that here in Montana, we can choose to focus on solving problems and not just create soundbites for the next election. It’s the Montana way—we rolled up our sleeves, got to work and delivered for Montana families. As work horses and not show horses, we will keep listening to you and fighting for the Montana we all love.

Pat Flowers (Belgrade) is the Democratic Leader in the Montana State Senate. Senators Laura Smith (Helena), Shane Morigeau (Missoula), and Susan Webber (Browning) served as the Democratic Whips in the 2025 Legislative Session.