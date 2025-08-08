Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

July 27: Trash Fire

Saturday, July 26

12:28 p.m. Three dirtbikes and a motorcycle were cruising down the Parkline Trail.

2:01 p.m. An angry neighbor performed a citizen’s arrest on two teenagers riding motorcycles through a residential area.

2:14 p.m. Kids were blasting music and sirens, causing all the neighbor dogs to start barking and howling.

6:49 p.m. A woman wanted “no parking” signs installed on the city streets in her neighborhood after her neighbor had a party.

Sunday, July 27

2:17 a.m. Some girls stole a purple Astrovan carrying knives and canines.

9:40 p.m. The neighbors were having a trash fire.

10:31 p.m. Kids were throwing rocks at streetlights.

Wednesday, July 30

1:34 p.m. A guy keeps stealing BuzzBallz and chugging them in the bathroom.   

Thursday, July 31

12:32 A woman’s ex-husband was jumping on her trampoline.

1:50 p.m. A guy by Pizza Hut was “screaming profanities at people at the top of his lungs.”

2:54 p.m. A 10-year-old wearing slippers was riding a motorcycle with no helmet.

Friday, Aug. 1

9:37 a.m. A woman requested a police escort to Spectrum.

7:03 p.m. A teenager was poppin’ wheelies.

9:12 p.m. A group of dudes were yelling and peeing in the parking lot while beers were being handed out.

10:30 p.m. A group of teens snitched on the older guy who bought them beer.

