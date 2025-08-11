Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,200,000

Kalispell

Where: 112 River View Dr.

Price: $1,225,000

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,118

This custom-built home is located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the heart of the city. It features a stunning river rock chimney, a grand foyer with curved fireplaces, and two living rooms with fireplaces. The home backs up to the Buffalo Hill Golf Course and is within walking distance to Edgerton School. RE/MAX River View

MLS Number: 30055110

Whitefish

Where: 230 Dakota Ave.

Price: $1,250,000

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,092

This home located just few short steps from Whitefish’s City Beach and blends mindful upgrades with classic charm. The newly remodeled master suite contains vaulted ceilings, large windows, and a radiant heated bathroom floor. Outside is a private backyard, cozy patio, and raised garden beds. Windermere Real Estate

MLS Number: 30054731

Columbia Falls

Where: 3333 Middle Rd.

Price: $1,229,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 4,057

This Montana dream property includes 10 level acres with breathtaking Columbia Range views. The home has an updated kitchen, newer windows, a stunning lighted wood staircase, and an attached two-car garage. The property features four large greenhouses, fenced pastures, a detached garage, a barn, and a separate guest apartment. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

MLS Number: 30052278

Lakeside

Where: 328 Spurwing Lp.

Price: $1,229,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,222

This custom home in Spurwing Estates is located near Flathead Lake and has forest views. It has a beautifully designed living space, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and expansive windows that flood the interior with natural light. The home is nestled on a gently sloped lot with towering pines. ERA Lambros Real Estate

MLS Number: 30053380

