Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo Kicks Off Tuesday in Kalispell

The Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo kicks off tomorrow at the Flathead County Fairgrounds, where rock ‘n’ roll lovers will unite to hear legendary Joan Jett & the Blackhearts on Tuesday night and hear hits like “Bad Reputation” and “Crimson and Clover.”

Running from Tuesday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 19, the fair will also include festivities like a reptile show, a rooster crowing contest, the PRCA Rodeo, a mud bog race and the Extreme Dog Show.

The Extreme Dog Show tours the nation with “a cast of lovable stars” who perform tricks and extreme stunts to promote animal rescue and pet adoption. In addition to traveling to fairs and carnivals in the U.S. and Canada, canine teams have also performed during NFL halftime shows.

On Wednesday night, platinum-selling country singer Scotty McCreery will take the stage at 7:15 p.m. while local musician John Dunnigan will play every night of the fair.

Mimealot will perform a strolling act throughout each day with his roving mime and human statue acts. In addition to his miming, Mimealot also performs acts like “Real or Robot?” where he dresses like a wax-works figure and moves in a robotic fashion without blinking. Originally from England, Mimealot began his career performing on the streets of France and Spain in the 1980s.

Comedian and magician Jeff Martin will also provide strolling entertainment with acts that include comedic hypnosis, close-up magic and science and math magic.

Flathead County officials earlier this month unveiled the $600,000 North Bleacher Replacement Project, which had been under construction since 2024. The bleachers are adjacent to the larger covered grandstand, which were also closed last year after a preliminary safety inspection revealed significant deterioration of the wooden framing and beams.

Juggler on stilts at the Northwest Montana Fair on Aug. 15, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Bareback bronc riding at the Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo in Kalispell on August 18, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Audiences will fill the grandstands for the PRCA Rodeo, which will run from Aug. 14 through Aug. 16 with events including bareback, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding. There will be no youth rodeo this year or Indian Relay races.

The fair closes on Sunday with a mud bog race featuring the Eureka Dune Runners at 3 p.m., which features a 150-foot mud track that will run through the middle of the arena. Tickets cost $15.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts play on Aug. 12 at 8:15 p.m. with ticket prices starting at $65; Scott McCreery plays on Aug. 13 at 7:15 p.m. with ticket prices starting at $45; the PRCA rodeo runs on Aug. 14-16 starting at 7:30 p.m. with general admission tickets costing $30.

Gates open for the carnival at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12. John Dunnigan will close out the fair at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Carnival rides at the Northwest Montana Fair on Aug. 14, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

