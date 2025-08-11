Plane Crashes at Kalispell City Airport

Kalispell police and fire department officials confirm there are no fatalities after a plane crashed at the Kalispell City Airport on Monday afternoon, according to a City of Kalispell press release.

Emergency personnel have contained the fire, according to the Kalispell Police Department.

More details will be released as they become available.

Officials remind the public that the Kalispell City Airport is located at 1880 Highway 93 South and should not be confused with Glacier Park International Airport.

Charred wreckage from the collision of two small planes on the runway at Kalispell City Airport on Aug. 11, 2025. No fatalities were reported. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

