Alano Club of Kalispell Offers a Ripple of Addiction Recovery

When Samson Naldrett first started attending meetings at the Alano Club of Kalispell, his supporters told him that the programming would be most effective if he “got in the middle of the herd.” So, he signed up for a campout hosted by one of the addiction support groups connected to the club.

Early one morning, he stepped out of his tent and settled into the smokey warmth of the fire. As he struck up a conversation with the camper sitting across from him, something felt familiar.

“We got along great, but I kept thinking ‘I know this guy; I’ve seen him before,’” Naldrett, who is now the Alano Club manager, said with a chuckle. “Then it hit me: It was the judge who gave me my last DUI.”

Naldrett’s story highlights the reality of addiction: It impacts people of all backgrounds and walks of life. The Alano Club provides a nonjudgmental space where they can come together to find support, connection, and community. Each week, about 1,400 people walk through the Club’s doors, taking part in more than 20 recovery programs focused on alcohol and drug addiction.

For the first time, the Alano Club of Kalispell is participating in the Great Fish Community Challenge, a four-week charitable giving campaign hosted by the Whitefish Community Foundation. Now in its 11th year, the campaign kicks off on Aug. 12, allowing donors to support the Alano Club and 84 other Flathead County nonprofits with a single gift.

The nonprofits that partake in the campaign span a range of causes, including youth programs, conservation projects, the arts, food banks, recreational trails, and mental health services.

Since its launch, the Challenge has raised more than $35 million for local nonprofits — including a record-breaking $6 million last year. Whitefish Community Foundation President Alan Davis said the Foundation hopes to break that record again this year.

“No matter what walk of life you’re in, there’s a nonprofit that’s making it better,” Davis said. “The Western spirit of coming together as neighbors is still alive here in Montana, and that’s what makes this campaign so successful.”

That spirit of giving is especially critical for the Alano Club, which serves people facing one of the region’s most pressing public health crises. The number of Montanans dying from alcohol-related diseases and poisonings nearly doubled between 2013 and 2023, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services. Among those receiving treatment for substance use disorders in 2024, 66.7% reported alcohol as their primary substance of misuse.

But alcohol is only part of the picture. The opioid epidemic, which has devastated rural communities across the country, has heightened the need for recovery programs like those offered by the Alano Club.

Between 2014 and 2023, opioid overdose deaths in Montana rose by 117%. Executive Director Ray Beauregard said that the Alano Club’s Narcotics Anonymous meetings have “exploded in size” in the post-pandemic years, reflecting the growing urgency of the problem.

“At one time, AA was on one side of the fence and NA was on the other, and you didn’t dare cross that line,” Beauregard added. “It’s no longer that way at all. If you’re here for recovery, you’re here for recovery.”

That mindset of openness is vital, Beauregard said, because recovery isn’t always linear. At the Alano Club, the process is often described as a “revolving door.”

“Many individuals are in and out, in and out, and then all of a sudden, that door quits revolving,” he said. “They stay in, and their lives change for the better.”

Naldrett considers himself the “perfect example” of that transformation.

For nearly five years, he cycled in and out of recovery, never quite ready to commit. But something shifted in early 2023. Unemployed and estranged from his wife and children, he realized he needed his life to change.

“I started to become part of this place, and it was a feeling unlike any other,” he said. “Thanks to the friends I made — people I’d never hang out with in any other circumstance — I have stability again. I have my life back.”

Since then, Naldrett has rebuilt his relationships with his wife and children. He describes the personal change as “unbelievable,” and credits the Alano Club with giving him the foundation to move forward.

Stories like Naldrett’s are the reason recovery programs like those at the Alano Club rely on “attraction rather than promotion,” Beauregard said. The Club doesn’t advertise. Instead, people hear about a friend making progress in recovery — reuniting with their family or holding down a job again — and they start to want that kind of change for themselves.

“You can promote anything in the world, but it’s never going to be as effective as actually seeing the impact firsthand,” he said. “Recovery is a ripple that spreads and helps more and more people.”

At the Alano Club, seeking help doesn’t come with paperwork, fees, or red tape. There are no applications to fill out or insurance forms to sign — attendees aren’t even required to share their last names. And there’s always a pot of coffee brewing in the entry hallway, inviting people to stay. All you have to do is walk through the door.

The Club’s two core programs remain Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, both of which follow the 12-step recovery model — a structured approach built on peer support and personal accountability. In one meeting room, a whiteboard reminds participants: “Don’t get overwhelmed with the whole staircase. Just start with the first step.”

“We take it one day at a time here,” Alano Club Board Member Tim Harmon said. “The mindset is, ‘I just need to worry about today, and I’ll worry about tomorrow when the time comes.”

In addition to the core AA and NA programs, the Club hosts specialty programs that reflect the diverse needs of the Flathead Valley. “Red Road to Wellbriety” offers a culturally grounded approach to the 12 steps for Native Americans. Meetings for veterans allow them to connect with others who understand the unique challenges of military and post-service life.

The Club’s board emphasizes that shared experience is a cornerstone of recovery.

“My wife could spend hours or days explaining what it’s like to carry a child and to give birth, and I still wouldn’t have a clue as to how it actually feels,” Harmon said. “Recovery is the same, and that’s why identification is the root of all our programs.”

The Alano Club also recognizes that addiction is a family disease. Research suggests that children who have at least one parent struggling with substance abuse are four times more likely to develop a substance abuse disorder themselves. Through Alateen, young people growing up in households impacted by addiction can come together to share their experiences and support one another — reducing isolation and helping to shift those statistics.

The Club’s approach reflects an understanding that recovery is a “lifelong process,” in Beauregard’s words.

“The only time you’ve finished that process is when you’ve passed on to the next world,” he added.

With that long view in mind, the Club also prioritizes fun and community outside of structured recovery meetings. Regular picnics, barbecues, and breakfasts are held free of charge to bring the community and their families together. A favorite tradition is “Liver Night,” where the Club cooks more than 10 pounds of liver and onions to share while watching a family-friendly movie.

That sense of connection becomes even more important during the holidays, a time that can be especially challenging and lonely for those in recovery.

At Thanksgiving, members and their families gather around long tables for a full holiday meal — last year, they went through eight turkeys. New Year’s brings the annual “Alcathon,” a 24-hour stretch of food-filled recovery meetings. And for football fans, the “Sober Bowl” watch party serves up tacos and hamburgers in a substance-free setting.

“When you first get here, the question is: ‘How do you watch the Super Bowl without a drink in your hand or drugs involved?’” Harmon said. “The club provides a safe environment for people to learn how to assimilate back into society.”

That environment has evolved over the years — growing in both size and impact to meet the community’s needs.

Founded in 2001, the Club began in a modest building tucked behind the Kalispell Center Mall. But as attendance grew, the space became too small. By 2015, the search for a larger, permanent home was underway.

Just a few blocks away, Paddy’s Touchdown Lounge — a long-shuttered sports bar and restaurant — had been sitting empty. The Club’s leadership saw potential and eventually struck a deal to purchase the building in 2015.

On Dec. 31, 2015, the Club permanently shut the doors of the old location. By Jan. 2, 2016, the new Alano Club officially opened.

The bar is now gone, replaced by the coffee and tea station. Across from it, a memory wall honors Club members who have passed.

The former casino space, once lined with dartboards and slot machines, now features a hand-painted tapestry — a heart surrounded by a rainbow of handprints. Posters outlining the 12 steps of recovery are mounted on the adjacent wall. Beauregard noted that meetings in this room often draw more attendees than there are seats available.

To meet the increased demand, particularly as Narcotics Anonymous continues to grow, the Club has launched an expansion project. Construction on a fifth meeting room and outdoor patio area is already underway.

Beauregard said the money raised through the Great Fish Community Challenge is key to supporting the expansion, which will allow the Alano Club to offer even more peer support.

“If we grow anymore, we’d have to move,” he added. “That’s not going to happen in the foreseeable future, so this expansion is huge for us.”

The Great Fish Community Challenge will kick off with a launch party on Tuesday evening at Glacier Bank Park. Attendees can enjoy free food and drinks and will be entered into a raffle to win an $1,000 grant for the participating nonprofit of their choice.

For the first time, all 85 participating nonprofits will also have booths at the launch party, giving attendees a chance to learn more about each organization’s work.

“A lot of nonprofits struggle with outreach — connecting with the public and potential donors,” Davis, of the Whitefish Community Foundation, said. “We hope the launch party will help with that. The Great Fish Community Challenge is the tide that floats all boats.”

Beauregard emphasized how grateful the Alano Club is to be part of a larger community effort.

“Whether it’s an organization helping cats, building bike trails, or supporting people struggling with addiction, we’re all here for a reason,” he said. “We believe in the work we’re doing, and there’s power in coming together.”

