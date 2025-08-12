Kalispell City Council Selects Interim City Manager

Kalispell City Council has a new interim city manager this morning after a unanimous vote during last night’s special business meeting.

Jarod Nygren, the city’s development services director, will serve as acting city manager while the city looks for a new city manager position over the next four to six months.

Kalispell’s city manager for the past 13 years, Doug Russell, accepted a new position in Lakewood, Wash., earlier this year. His last day is Aug. 20.

“Frequently when I am gone, we appoint acting city managers and Jarod Nygren is one of those individuals who has done that and expressed interest,” Russell said.

Over the next week, Russell and Nygren will share the position, though Russell noted that Nygren would have “full authority” starting today.

“I think this is a testament to our current city manager,” Councilor Jed Fisher said. “To see the level of people that you have built as your team is quite incredible, and I think this will serve Kalispell well until we figure out what we will do next as a city council and moving forward with a new city manager.”

The council also approved an additional $3,500 per month for Nygren to “better reflect the increased responsibilities and roles.”

[email protected]