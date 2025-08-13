One Killed at Recreational Airstrip Near West Glacier

A solo pilot is dead after crashing a single-engine airplane while attempting to land at a recreational airstrip in West Glacier yesterday afternoon, according to officials with the Martin City Fire Department.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed the crash occurred at 3:02 p.m. at Ryan Field. and said the plane was located at the end of the runway upside down. The victim was deceased upon arrival.

The pilot’s body was recovered from the plane after Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board officials arrived.

The plane crash was the second this week after an aircraft on Monday afternoon crashed on the Kalispell City Airport runway. The pilot and three passengers were able to safely evacuate. Last month, two people died after a small plane veered off the runway and caught fire at Ryan Field on July 28.

Ryan Field is a private airfield owned by the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF). It was donated by Ben and Butchie Ryan, according to the RAF website.

Agencies including the Hungry Horse Fire Department, Coram/West Glacier Volunteer Fire Department, Whitefish Fire Department, Three Rivers EMS, Glacier National Park, Two Bear Air, ALERT Air and Brush Towing responded to the incident.

