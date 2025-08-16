Zinke Is Right on Grizzlies and the Wolverine

Congressman Ryan Zinke is right; both the grizzly bear and the wolverine should not be listed under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). As a retired wildlife biologist and Montana State Representative, I know these species have healthy, stable populations within their biological ranges that can be effectively managed by the states. Zinke’s leadership on these delisting efforts is a win for wildlife, sportsmen and the rural communities who live alongside them that depend on effective natural resource management.

The Endangered Species Act of 1973 was enacted to keep species from going extinct. Extinction is the key word driving the Endangered and Threatened species listings. Is the wolverine or grizzly bear in danger of extinction within their biological ranges? No, they are not. The same is true for the lynx, grey wolves and many other species. Too often, agencies carve up a plant or animal’s biological distribution range into “distinct population segments,” “recovery zones,” or some other sub-group to justify a listing. The ESA refers to the Endangered Species Act, not the Endangered Distinct Population Segment Act.

Wildlife doesn’t recognize political borders, yet the ESA often treats them as if they were biological barriers. Species like wolverines, grizzly bears, lynx, marbled murrelets, jaguars, and the Mexican wolf cross those borders every day. By removing the non-biological use of international borders and arbitrary dividing lines from the ESA, Congress can ensure consistent, science-based management across species’ full natural distribution ranges that exist on both sides of the United States borders.

I continue to back the science and Congressman Zinke to delist the wolverine and the grizzly bear. I also look forward to working with Congressman Zinke on this broader reform so we can protect wildlife where it matters most, keep wildlife management and the Endangered Species Act science-driven by considering the biological distribution of species that extend across US borders, and thus provide states and rural communities with clear, predictable rules for their natural resources management.

Paul Fielder is a Republican state representative from Thompson Falls. He is chairman of the Environmental Quality Council Interim Committee. He is also on the advisory council of the National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucus.