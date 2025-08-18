Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Aug. 14: ‘The Meth House’

Monday, Aug. 11

8:12 a.m. A “little shaggy” Shih Tzu wanted to help pound some nails at a construction site.

8:29 a.m. A man recently released from jail was hoping to reunite with his plant.

11:04 a.m. Two black steers were unaccounted for.

2:20 p.m. A black Labrador and a heeler were apprehended at the dumpster.

6:16 p.m. Teenagers with straight piped exhausts were ripping around the neighborhood on “minibikes.”

6:31 p.m. Three cows wound up in someone’s yard.

7:21 p.m. An ex-boyfriend took a few things after getting kicked out.

8:51 p.m. A bunch of trucks and one black sportscar were revving their engines spinning brodies in the Target parking lot.

1:05 p.m. An owl was hurt.

2:08 p.m. A plane was “coming in a little wonky” at the Kalispell City Airport before bursting into flames.

3:21 p.m. A father got a “bad vibe” from a creepy guy wearing a swimsuit.  

Tuesday, Aug. 12

11:11 a.m. Thirty-one cows went through someone’s yard.

1:42 p.m. A blonde dog with a fluffy tail and a pink collar was dragging her leash.

9:39 p.m. A boater was blasting music in the middle of the lake.

3:56 p.m. A citizen thought it was “weird” that a guy with a lot of tattoos kept approaching a “colorfully painted” motorhome.

6:53 p.m. A man was using the women’s restroom.

Wednesday, Aug. 13

3:19 a.m. A half-naked person drove off the road.

Thursday, Aug. 14

8:23 a.m. A woman suspected somebody stole a package and then repackaged it in her name to avoid fingerprint detection.

8:58 a.m. A man ran out of the store with two cases of fine Banquet Beer without paying.

9:06 a.m. A woman agreed to be peaceful on social media – “so long” as the person she was disputing with does the same.

11:46 a.m. A resident speaking “on behalf of all the concerned neighbors” wanted law enforcement to do something about all the tall weeds at “The Meth House.”

2:31 p.m. A driver said she was “being held hostage” when a fat guy on an e-bike wouldn’t let her pass.

Friday, Aug. 15

12:11 a.m. A couple were yelling about text messages in the parking lot.

5:54 p.m. Two kids snitched on their friend for ding-dong-ditching.

7:48 p.m. Someone thought they witnessed a drug deal going on in the parking lot when a group of teenagers partying in their vehicles “did a hand-to-hand transfer of something.”

8:03 p.m. A short guy with a mullet and his Russian-looking buddy were messing around with a few license plates following a “dispute over a girlfriend.”

