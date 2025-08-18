Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 240 Elk Park Rd.

Price: $739,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,642

This home sits on 2.38 acres in a location that is hard to beat – close to hiking, fishing skiing, and just 30 minutes from Glacier National Park. Enjoy terrific mountain views while still being near town. The property includes a detached two-car garage and a shed. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30055143

Kila

Where: 220 Highland Meadow Rd.

Price: $745,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,464

This charming property is nestled in the woods on 5 beautiful acres and provides plenty of space to spread out. The home features a large pantry, vaulted ceilings, a cozy wood stove, and a nearly finished walkout basement. French doors open to a large deck – perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing. Infinity Real Estate

MLS Number: 30054096

Kalispell

Where: 30 Knapp Ln.

Price: $739,900

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,884

This spacious and well-appointed home is nestled on 1.33 acres with stunning mountain views. The home features a large rec room, a wood-burning stove, an office and an attached three-car garage. Outside is mature landscaping and an additional parking pad that provides convenient space for extra vehicles. Ideal Real Estate

MLS Number: 30050333

Bigfork

Where: 32 Gage Terrace

Price: $730,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,222

This beautiful home offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience and Montana charm. Located just minutes from Flathead Lake and downtown, it features a functional layout, generous living spaces, abundant natural light, lots of storage and a well-maintained interior. Fathom Realty MT

MLS Number: 30054329

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].